To the editor:
I am running for a seat on the Oswego City School District Board of Education because I want to be part of a positive change that is desperately needed in our schools.
Born and raised in the Oswego community, educated in the OCSD, and having four children follow suit, I want our school system to be so exceptional that people want to move to Oswego and have their children be a part of it.
My husband, Brian, and I have invested nearly our entire adult lives to service both inside and out of our occupations. Three of our four children have graduated from Oswego schools while one remains.
During the past few weeks I have had countless people say to me “are you crazy?” or “where are you going to find the time?” Well, yes, I may be crazy, but what is crazier to me is to sit around and waste time complaining rather than working on solutions. At this time I have chosen to FIND the time for what is important to me, my family and our community.
One other thing I’ve heard a lot the past few weeks was “I don’t care about this vote, I don’t have any kids in the schools.” Or, “Schools don’t affect me.” If you think that this vote does not apply to you, you couldn’t be more wrong. The success of our schools impacts EVERYONE whether you have children or grandchildren in school or not. A strong school district is what will allow our communities’ continued growth. Families will move here. Our children will stay here. People will seek out work here. They will shop here, dine here, invest here, buy homes here and live here. Those same people will have their parents (their children’s grandparents) move here. The list goes on. All this is possible if our schools system is the best of the best. I want to be there. I think we can get there with an already solid foundation of teachers in place who simply need a leader who listens, supports and is invested in it all.
Two other candidates share this similar vision for our community and schools. Sean Callen and Kristin Norfleet have too committed to achieving an exceptional school district while we all focus on a shared vision as follows:
1. Establish a new and strong relationship with the City of Oswego;
2. K-3 reading Initiative;
3. Ensure safety in OCSD for students, faculty and staff and support the everyday needs of the teachers;
4. Adopt a “Yes, We Can” approach with community, administrators, faculty, students and parents; and
5. Encompass school pride and a health culture throughout our district.
The polls open on May 16 at 9 a.m. I am asking for your support by voting for this positive change, voting for our children, voting for our schools, and voting for our community and the future growth that is possible.
Thank you for your support.
Julie Chetney
Oswego
