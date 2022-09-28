On behalf of the Pulaski Community Cupboard and the Pulaski School District Weekend Backpack Program, we extend a gratitude of thanks to the United Way of Greater Oswego County, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, and the Stone Soup-Pulaski Planning Committee for hosting the inaugural Stone Soup-Pulaski Luncheon held Sept. 16.
A special thanks goes out to the sponsors of the luncheon which include ConnextCare, Deaton’s Building and Home Center, Stone Creek Golf Club in Oswego, and Oswego Health. The event would not be successful without the volunteers, especially the employees from National Grid who made this event on of their “Day of Service” projects. Our heartfelt thanks are extended to the Robert Edwards American Legion, Foster-Hax Funeral Home, St. James Episcopal Church, Ringgold Fire Department, A Cut Above Salon, Kinney Drugs, Top’s Market, Pulaski Dunkin’, Dot Foods, and C’s Farm Market in Oswego for their generosity. We are also very grateful to the community members who came out to support these programs and provided non-perishable food donations.
Finally, a huge thank you to Eis House, 11 North Bar & Grill, Artie’s Hometown Diner, Tailwater Lodge, Make Sense Shop and Mill House Market that supported this luncheon by donating their delicious soups.
Your willingness to give back to the community is admirable and appreciated. Individually and collectively, you helped raise awareness of food insecurity while providing much needed relief to families and individuals in need in our area.
Darcy McCarty
Pulaski
In response to another letter
To the editor,
I am responding to Kit Swartz’s letter on Sept. 24, 2022. Mr. Swartz accuses The Palladium-Times of censorship and pandering to public opinion for dropping his monthly column. While it is the mission of a local paper to print the news and to offer space for readers to express their opinions, it is not censorship to deny readers their own column, especially when the writer’s purpose is to promote his religion as fact instead of as a particular group’s beliefs.
The newspaper is not a pulpit, and Mr. Swartz is not our community’s chosen religious leader. Last, but certainly not least, Mr. Swartz says, “From now on, I go to the Gentiles (let the reader understand).” The dictionary meaning of gentile is “not a Jew.”
What is it exactly that you want your readers to understand, Mr. Swartz?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.