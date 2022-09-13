It has been reported recently that National Grid predicts increasing the gas bills of Central New Yorkers up to 39% this winter. What timing! A fossil fuel company is preparing to drastically increase our heating bills, at the same time that its industry has been fighting renewable energy, bleating that electricity generated by wind and solar power is not affordable. What about sunlight and wind is not affordable? The cost of building its infrastructure will be spread over decades of usable life, and the fuel is free. Building wind and solar farms, battery storage and a modern electric grid also will create good jobs benefitting Central New York communities and landowners.
It’s time to put muscle into New York’s 2019 climate law mandating reductions in greenhouse gas emissions: the Final Scoping Plan of the Climate Action Council must map out the end to gas-fired power and heating. And the Inflation Reduction Act is going to provide Federal funds that will subsidize us to electrify everything: Heat pumps for heating and cooling, electric cars, induction stoves!
Good government policies and legislation like the All-Electric Building Act will let New York homeowners break up with gas. It’s time to walk away from the roller coaster of fossil fuels, and plug in to clean, reliable electricity. A brighter future awaits us, and the planet.
