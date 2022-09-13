To the editor:

It has been reported recently that National Grid predicts increasing the gas bills of Central New Yorkers up to 39% this winter. What timing! A fossil fuel company is preparing to drastically increase our heating bills, at the same time that its industry has been fighting renewable energy, bleating that electricity generated by wind and solar power is not affordable. What about sunlight and wind is not affordable? The cost of building its infrastructure will be spread over decades of usable life, and the fuel is free. Building wind and solar farms, battery storage and a modern electric grid also will create good jobs benefitting Central New York communities and landowners.

Recommended for you