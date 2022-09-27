To the editor,

The finalized sale of Old City Hall to Ed Alberts (detailed in a Sept. 1 article in The Palladium-Times) encourages hope for a bright new chapter for this building central to Oswego’s history and its current community life. The board of the Heritage Foundation of Oswego County (HFOC) fully supports the preservation, renovation, and reuse of Old City Hall. Mr. Alberts and his team invited representatives of the HFOC board on a tour of the building and shared his initial plans that sound very promising. It is vital that the proposed redevelopment of this important landmark in Oswego’s history and downtown landscape preserves and maintains the historic aspects of both the building’s exterior and interior. The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will need to be consulted and involved in all aspects of the project as there will be state incentives invested in the building. Oswego city and county leaders and the Oswego County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) should work collaboratively with the developers to create financial incentives that make preservation, restoration, and reuse a top priority. HFOC encourages Old City Hall’s new owner, architects, and engineers to continue to consult with us through the redevelopment process so we may share our expertise and resources.

Recommended for you