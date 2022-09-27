The finalized sale of Old City Hall to Ed Alberts (detailed in a Sept. 1 article in The Palladium-Times) encourages hope for a bright new chapter for this building central to Oswego’s history and its current community life. The board of the Heritage Foundation of Oswego County (HFOC) fully supports the preservation, renovation, and reuse of Old City Hall. Mr. Alberts and his team invited representatives of the HFOC board on a tour of the building and shared his initial plans that sound very promising. It is vital that the proposed redevelopment of this important landmark in Oswego’s history and downtown landscape preserves and maintains the historic aspects of both the building’s exterior and interior. The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will need to be consulted and involved in all aspects of the project as there will be state incentives invested in the building. Oswego city and county leaders and the Oswego County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) should work collaboratively with the developers to create financial incentives that make preservation, restoration, and reuse a top priority. HFOC encourages Old City Hall’s new owner, architects, and engineers to continue to consult with us through the redevelopment process so we may share our expertise and resources.
The Old Market House, more commonly referred to today as Old City Hall, was begun in 1835 and completed in 1837. The building was patterned after the Albany Market House, designed by the eminent architect Phillip Hooker. Oswego’s Market House, which included additional floors and a cupola with a clock and bell tower, is now even more historically significant because Albany’s Market House is no longer standing.
In addition to a market, the building housed a court, a jail, a post office, a drill auditorium, a ballroom, a school, and a church, as well as businesses. In 1848, when Oswego was incorporated as a city, the Market House became its first City Hall. In 1852, the National Liberty Party held its national convention in the building, nominating the abolitionist Gerrit Smith for president and Samuel Ringgold Ward, an African-American, for vice president. By the 1860s, the area around the Market House was a hive of commerce. City leaders decided City Hall was better relocated from the bustle of Water Street to its current location in 1871. Oswego-Syracuse Railroad Company acquired the property, and it subsequently housed the Ontario Telephone Company, the Chafee Business College, John S. Parsons Ship Chandlery, Hubbard and North Shoe and Leather Company, and the Oswego Door, Sash, and Glass Company (now owned by Peter Raby Lumber Company). The Richard Mitchell family acquired the Market House in the late 1940s/1950s. Anna Mae Mitchell used the portion of the building facing Bridge Street for her radio station, WSCO, while another section housed Sperino’s Tailor Shop. When a restaurant and a bar known as Old City Hall opened, the Market House breathed a new life, serving up food and music with an historic ambience that attracted all generations. Unfortunately, COVID-19 forced the establishment’s closure in 2020 and it hasn’t reopened.
Marion Mahar, a history teacher at Oswego High School and SUNY Oswego, wrote:
“The old Market building is a beautiful building. Aside from some of our churches there is nothing locally to compare with it from an architectural standpoint, and it is, I believe, more closely associated than any other building now standing, with a long and interesting period of the city’s history. It would indeed by a tragedy if the fate which has now befallen the building which until recently housed in part the Salvation Army, should overtake this historic landmark.”
Marion Mahar’s prophetic words in 1943 are even more significant today when we consider how many historically significant properties have been lost to Oswego since then. The Market House/Old City Hall is an essential piece of Oswego’s heritage as well as a valued part missing from our community since it closed its doors. The Heritage Foundation of Oswego County looks forward to helping usher in a new era for a renovated and revitalized Old City Hall.
Austin Wheelock
Board President, Heritage Foundation of Oswego County
