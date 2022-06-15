Local journalism is a unique thing, as I’ve learned over the past year.
We live in the community. We shop at the same grocery stores. We go to the same doctor’s offices. If we have children, those kids go to the same schools. The same government officials represent us.
Local journalism, in the scope of movies and television shows, isn’t always represented in the most accurate light. The Palladium-Times newsroom has two full-time reporters, plus a sports editor and news editor. We also have just the editor of the Fulton Valley News. We rely on freelancers — to cover both news and sports, plus some local columnists — and our internship program through SUNY Oswego to help get more coverage of Oswego County.
We’re not the New York Times. Heck, we’re not even Syracuse-area media that have staff around the clock, 24/7. Our staff is limited to the normal 40-hour work week. We have lives outside of the office, too, to create the healthy work-life balance that is heavily discussed, especially in recent years.
Our staff generally trickles in around 9:45-10 a.m. We’re in the office, taking phone calls, getting email notifications, trying to get the best possible stories. Our reporters also have their designated beats — such as the city of Oswego government, or the Fulton City School District, etc.
We trickle out, depending on the day, around 5:45-6 p.m., and sometimes reporters leave a little earlier if they have later meetings to cover, or if an athletic contest is going on at one of the high schools or college.
Our press machine gets going around 6 p.m. to get the next day’s paper out to our readers.
So when things happen at 1:37 a.m., or if something is happening that is flying under the radar, we can’t always be the first on the scene. We don’t go from business to business, or from door to door, asking, “Anything going on today?”
We’ve tried to combat some things recently, pushing more of a digital presence with more and more stories going online as soon as they come in from our reporters. With several bigger changes come a lot of logistical changes and question marks that we have to answer internally — and we, Oswego County News Now, are always trying to do better.
But our staff is still limited.
Just like community members, we have questions too. We rely on tips from community members to our reporters, “Hey, I saw there’s a ‘For Sale’ sign on X business, what’s going on?” or “There was a big police presence at XYZ Street this morning, what happened?” We also rely on press releases from those businesses or government officials to see what stories need to be covered more in-depth.
Those tips, those press releases — they drive our stories.
We’d love to be at every single event. Because, again, we’re part of the community too. We want to see Oswego County flourish because the money we earn at work is being put back right into the same community. Our taxes are also used toward the same things within the city, county and state.
Community journalism — or local journalism — is like a team. Remember the saying, “There’s no I in team?”
Well, there’s no “me” in community journalism.”
Ben Grieco is the editor of The Palladium-Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.