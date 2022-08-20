Each year, New Yorkers and visitors from around the country are treated to world-class entertainment, quality locally-grown produce, contests, music and more at the Great New York State Fair. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, the fair attracted a record 1.33 million visitors during the 13-day event. Founded in 1841, the annual tradition features an enormous array of attractions and performances that virtually guarantee there is something for everyone to see — this year, expect more of the same.  

Home of the nation’s first state fair, our state fair also offers a tremendous opportunity for our agriculture and viticulture industries to showcase what they have to offer. New York state has some of the best locally-sourced products in the world, and the State Fair is a great way for our farmers and vendors to provide a taste of upstate to fairgoers from near and far. Residents from all over the state, as well as visitors from other states and countries, descend on central New York to take part in the festivities. There is a ton to see here, and I encourage visitors to take in some of the beautiful local scenery while visiting.

Recommended for you