To the editor:
Help can’t wait when emergencies strike, whether it’s for the family huddled on the street after a home fire, the patient needing a blood transfusion, or the military member deployed during a family crisis.
Local American Red Cross volunteers, blood donors and supporters provide relief and hope, helping to ensure that our neighbors never face these and countless other crises alone.
The Red Cross mission would not be possible without these community heroes, and we honor their dedication during our 80th annual Red Cross Month celebration in March.
In the past 12 months, volunteers in central and northern New York responded to nearly 300 home fires to provide comfort and support to displaced families. They provided more than 3,300 case services to help members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for and cope with the challenges of military service. They enrolled about 14,200 people in CPR, first aid, water safety and other lifesaving skills. They collected almost 50,000 units of blood from volunteer donors to support area hospitals and patients in need.
The Central and Northern New York Chapter is proud to serve communities in Madison, Herkimer, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
Local volunteers also deployed to regions throughout the country to help in communities impacted by large-scale disasters like Hurricane Ian and the western wildfires.
On behalf of those we serve, we thank everyone who makes our lifesaving work possible. You can join in their commitment by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, become a Red Cross volunteer or take a class to learn lifesaving skills.
Lisa Smith
Executive Director
American Red Cross, Central and Northern New York
