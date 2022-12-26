State Republicans have it right on raises Dec 26, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the editor:Thursday, Dec. 22, the state Republicans made a motion to have the public decide raises.They got the same outcome as the Democrats of the Oswego County Legislature did. The Oswego County Legislature got it wrong and so did the state legislature.The public should decide, not the elected body.I guess the Democrats in Albany are afraid of the public, just like the Oswego County Republicans are.The state Republicans follow the Oswego County Democrats’ lead.Frank Castiglia Jr., Minority Leader Oswego County Legislature Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Midday legislature meetings rankle Dems over access Latest e-Edition December 24, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego Town Fire Department chafes under growing number of SUNY Oswego callsKim Maiden SimmondsFirefighters douse fire at former paper plantDSS workers ‘barely making ends meet’Police arrest juvenile after bomb threat at Walmart in OswegoDouglas M. GehanWilliam ‘Bill’ L. RussoRobert L. WadeAdditional 185 acres doubles the size of industrial park just 10 miles from the Micron siteElizabeth Lois Bower Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
