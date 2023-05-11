To the editor:
Dear Oswego City School District community:
I am running for a seat on the board of education because I think we should demand better for our kids, our teachers, and our community.
My son graduated from Oswego High School last year and my daughter is finishing up eighth grade at the middle school. As a parent who has been actively involved with my kids’ education and extracurricular activities, I see opportunities for improvement. My background as a parent of two school district students, president of the Home and School Association at Oswego Middle School, and 23-year career as a practicing attorney and business owner position me to be an effective member of the board of education.
The teachers need to be supported by the district office and the board of education. They are on the front lines and in the best position to identify the needs in each of our seven schools.
This year we have an amazing opportunity to change the narrative and help the district catch up with all the positive changes our community has experienced in recent years ranging from new buildings to rehabilitation of existing commercial buildings and homes. With four open board of education seats combined with the hiring of a new superintendent, the time to act is now.
I am running with Julie Chetney and Sean Callen because we share the same vision for the Oswego City School District — a vision that focuses on the positive and supports the students, faculty, staff, and community. We know that the Oswego community is ready to answer the call to support the district’s students and faculty. It’s time the district made that call and actively solicited support and engagement with the community at large.
Together there is so much we can do and once elected, Julie, Sean, and I will start with the following:
1. Establish a new and strong relationship with the city of Oswego;
2. K-3 reading initiative;
3. Ensure safety in OCSD for students, faculty and staff and support the everyday needs of the teachers;
4. Adopt a “Yes, We Can” approach with community, administrators, faculty, students, and parents; and
5. Encompass school pride and a health culture throughout our district.
Teamwork, listening, support, applauding success, collaboration, accessibility, and open dialogue are my goals. I am asking the community for its support to ensure our district embodies all of these.
Polls open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 16. Let your voice be heard. Demand positivity and change.
Thank you for your support.
Kristin Norfleet
Oswego
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.