Editor’s note: This is a review of Dr. Natalie J. Woodall’s most recent publication, “Notable Civil War Veterans of Oswego County, New York” which will be available Oct. 1, 2022. The book is being published by SUNY Press in Albany.

Natalie Joy Woodall writes books about the Civil War that are not about battles or campaigns. She focuses her spotlight on people: ordinary people who just happen to have gone to war and the experiences that transform their lives. Known for her three previous books: “Oswego County and the Civil War: They Answered the Call,” “Men of the 110th Regiment: Oswego’s Own,” and “Of Blood and Battles: Oswego’s 147th Regiment,” Woodall takes a different slant in this latest one. All profiles are men and women who may or may not have been born in the county or entered service in Oswego, but who are buried in Oswego County and made an impact on county history in some way. Meticulously researched and detailed with fascinating tidbits of their personal lives both before and after the war, it is a compelling read for those who want to fill gaps in their Oswego County historical knowledge.

Recommended for you