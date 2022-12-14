Washington, D.C. — U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) on Wednesday delivered a farewell speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. In the speech, Katko reflected on his eight years in Congress and highlighted his record of bipartisanship and the successes he has achieved for central New York.
His remarks, as prepared for delivery, can be found below:
Madam Speaker, I rise today after eight years of service in gratitude for this body and the people of central New York who have entrusted me to represent them in Congress since 2015.
When I first ran for Congress, I left a job that I loved as a federal prosecutor — trying cases involving organized crime, political corruption, and drug trafficking. As a prosecutor — politics did not matter. I worked alongside public servants every day who sought to bring justice to victims of crime. We were united in our mission to make our community a better place.
I brought this no-nonsense approach to Congress — and it worked. I am proud of the work we have done over the past eight years to unite people and solve serious problems. I focused on unifying issues and regularly introduced bills with Democratic cosponsors. I broke with my own party when it was in the best interest of central New York. I remained an active member of the Problem Solvers Caucus. I am proud to have led and grown the Republican Governance Group.
I’m proud of this approach to governing, and honored to have consistently ranked among the most bipartisan and effective members of Congress. It yielded passage of nearly 100 bills and the enactment of laws by presidents from both parties.
Most importantly, I was able to work across party lines to deliver results for central New York. We delivered a bipartisan infrastructure package, secured historic investments for domestic semiconductor manufacturing investment in central New York, lowered taxes for the middle class, began work on addressing the opioid epidemic and mental health crises, and led efforts to strengthen cybersecurity, improve airport and transportation security, and protect our homeland. In the past year alone, we brought home nearly $9 million in Community Project Funding for initiatives that will improve the quality of life across our district.
This, of course, has not been a one-man operation. I could not have had these successes without a tremendous amount of support. I have been blessed with family, friends, health and the most loving and patient wife, Robin. I have been supported by an incredible staff that has faithfully served New York’s 24th Congressional District and diligently worked on the House Homeland Security Committee to make our nation safer. Four times, my constituents in Onondaga, Cayuga, Wayne and Oswego counties elected me to be their voice in Congress.
And they have consistently provided me with valuable feedback that has guided my decisions.
For this, I am eternally grateful. Serving central New York — a place where I grew up and where Robin and I raised our family — has been the honor of a lifetime.
Finally, as my time in Congress comes to an end, I urge my colleagues — Republican and Democrat — to consider the impact of working across the aisle as they seek to address the many challenges ahead.
Through my eight years in Congress, I have consistently drawn inspiration from the relationship between Republican President Ronald Reagan and Democratic Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill; two diametrically opposed political enemies that were able to compromise and make progress on key issues for the good of the nation.
Congress is seemingly more divided than ever. Our inability to find common ground is making us less competitive on the world stage, less prosperous, and getting in the way of solving big problems. We were all sent here by our constituents to put the work in, to better our districts. When there are only fights and no bipartisan cooperation, it’s our constituents who suffer.
I made working across the aisle a priority during my eight years in the House, and I can leave here knowing I achieved real results and worked every day to better my district in central New York.
Thank you, Madam Speaker. And for the final time, I yield back.
Congressman Katko represents the 24th Congressional District of New York, which includes all of Onondaga, Cayuga and Wayne Counties and the western portion of Oswego County.
