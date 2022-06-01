“Swiftly flow the days ... one season following another...”
There is nothing like a beautiful sunset to enliven the spirit, and soften the heart. It is not often that we get to experience the full vitality of the rays of the setting sun. Many times, they are obscured by the clouds on the horizon. The full panoply of the dazzling array and hues of pink and blue are not always observable, but when they are, it is a good thing to fully embrace them.
Sunsets represent endings. Sunrises represent beginnings. And everything in between is a brilliant or dim hue, depending on what is happening. And between the sunrise and sunset, lots of things happen.
Sometimes good and sometimes bad; but things, nonetheless do happen. I guess it’s all in the way we perceive it, the sun that is. Its rays can be too intense at times. Too much sun is not good for us Not enough sun is not good for us either.
The sun is a central element in our lives. It may not be the brightest star in the galaxy, but it is bright enough for us. It goes through cyclonic spurts and storms that can affect us. It is omnipresent. It is how we chronicle our years by counting earth’s rotation around it. The sun is fundamental to our existence.
If we can manage to keep a mental image of a vivid Lake Ontario sunset in our memory banks, which we can trot out when needed, it can be a great mood elevator. There is just something about the juxtaposition of the lake looking west, particulate matter in the sky from Toronto, and the Oswego shoreline that makes our sunsets among the best in the world. I have heard that we have the second best sunset in the world, second only to somewhere in Japan, Key West notwithstanding, but who’s counting? Perhaps there should be a worldwide contest to ferret out the real truth. In the meantime, it is what is in our eyes, our minds and our memory banks that counts. And a good sunset always paves the way to a great sunrise. With all of the promise a new day may bring.
So, savor the sunsets. Fear not the coming darkness, and remember always that the sun may indeed set, but the sun also rises.
