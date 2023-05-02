The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees the right of all citizens to have access to firearms in pursuit of their role as members of a militia.
Contrary to fairly recent Supreme Court rulings, it is not an absolute right and the language “in an organized militia” has been badly misinterpreted. That having been said, I have no quarrel with those who are hunters and wish to have appropriate firearms for that purpose, or for that matter, even those who are properly trained, and able to use a pistol safely and with a an appropriate permit, in self-defense.
What I cannot understand and what I do not support is the right of people to own assault-type weapons with multiple rounds available, which are ordinarily reserved for the battlefield. It makes no sense whatsoever to allow an 18-year-old to purchase and use an AK-47 rifle.
This country lives in fear of the next mass shooting. There have been more mass shootings this year than there are days in the year. Fully 25% of the United States population has experienced some type of loss due to gun-related activity. And guns are the leading killer of kids in the United States. No other developed nation even comes close to our number of gun-related deaths. Guns and their easy availability are the reason for this.
Clearly, mental health is a big part of the problem, but our mental health statistics are in line with the rest of the world. Our gun statistics are not. There are more guns in this country than there are people. That’s over 350 million guns.
It would be very hard to murder a dozen or more people with a knife. Guns kill more people than people without guns, and assault rifles kill dozens of people and mutilate their victims. This needs to stop.
Gun manufacturers should be open for liability for the damages their weapons cost. The politicians who value the contributions of the NRA more than their constituents’ lives, and more pointedly, the lives of innocent school children, must be driven from office.
We can maintain a healthy respect for the Second Amendment if we keep an even healthier respect for the lives of our children and family members. The two are not mutually exclusive.
The time has come for all of us, Democrats, Republicans, Liberals, Conservatives and Independents, to unite against gun violence. Doing nothing is not acceptable. We must abandon the status quo, and as a people, rid our nation of this senseless scourge of violence. And if the choice is between guns and roses, our children are our roses, so let’s choose roses.
John T. Sullivan Jr. has written and published four books: “Forks in the Road” parts I and II, an autobiography, and most recently a memoir of his younger days as a disc jockey titled “The Live 25 in Hi-Fi Jive.”
He is a former mayor of Oswego (1988-91), trained attorney and former officer for the state attorney general’s office. Sullivan is now retired.
His books are available at The River’s End Bookstore and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Sullivan may be contacted at jtsullivanjr@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.