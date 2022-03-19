The day is Monday, March 7.
The time is approximately 8:33 p.m. I’m sitting comfortably at my desk in my living room at Centerpointe Apartments, located at 329 Maple St. in Oswego. I’m staring at my Macbook screen, drinking a blueberry banana smoothie, still wearing my work clothes. I’ve got John Mayer tunes playing through my Alexa device.
Suddenly, my entire building erupts in screams. There’s commotion in the stairwells. I hear a faint beeping. Before I can process what’s happening, a neighbor ferociously bangs on my front door, screaming to “get out.”
I grab my snow boots and my sacred laptop and storm out of the apartment at light speed. Are the police here? Am I in danger? What the heck is going on?
I open the door to the hallway and am instantly hit by a wave of smoke. I can’t see anything. I’m walking blind. I smack my chin on the metal railing of the complex staircase, hold my breath, and run. My ears are ringing.
I make it outside in seconds. Everyone is looking up, staring at the third floor already erupting in huge, bright orange flames. The entire unit is already a total loss. We gather in the corner of the parking lot, but heavy gusts of winds blow flaming debris toward ourselves and our cars. We’re starting to get smoked out. People are screaming for someone to call 911.
I place a call to the dispatchers at 8:36 PM. I’m hysterical over the phone, hyperventilating and holding back tears. I hand my coat to a small child standing on the pavement, barefoot in nothing but a tank top and shorts. She can’t be any older than 5.
Everyone’s angry. A screaming match ensues. Profanity is flying in all directions. I get off the phone with dispatch, turn around, and notice that most everyone has fled. Some people have already driven away, but I left my car keys and my wallet inside my apartment. I wish I could run back inside, but it’s too late.
Some of my neighbors are still trapped inside. I scream at a stranger to get back — he wants to go inside and help. My next-door neighbor still hasn’t made it out. I begin to count the people I can see. Almost everyone is accounted for.
I distance myself in the Bosco’s parking lot and sit down in the grass. Patrol cars arrive. I can hear a fire truck approaching, but the sirens are still far out. I’m watching the flames blow sideways, tearing through adjacent units. The roof is now ablaze and burning hot, sending flames upwards of 20 feet into the air. “Just get here,” is the only thought running through my mind. I watch my next-door neighbor emerge, screaming, with nothing but the clothes on her back. Thank goodness.
The first truck arrives. There’s trouble with a hydrant. It’s not long before a second alarm is called. More vehicles arrive on-scene. A third alarm. A fourth alarm. The fire is tearing into practically every unit on the second and third floor. I hear four or five loud bangs. Something shoots up through the roof and out through the glass slider of the original unit where everything started. I can only imagine it was either something electrical or a weapon.
Ladders emerge and extraction begins. I watch as windows are broken and ladder trucks rise high above the building, blasting the roof with gallons upon gallons of water. Two people are rescued. Everyone makes it out safely.
It’s about an hour and a half until my mother can arrive. She’s flying down Route 104 from Webster to pick me up and bring me home. I’m sitting on the ground, freezing, frantically typing on my Macbook. I still have a single bar of Wi-Fi. Eventually, I can’t feel my hands. Someone offers me a blanket, finally. I’m a journalist turned public relations specialist. I have to let people know what is happening. I take to Twitter. I call my boss, my mom, my boyfriend, and my old Pall-Times colleagues. Nervous laughter is my only coping mechanism.
My boyfriend is keeping me warm in his car as I watch my home get destroyed. My unit is on the bottom floor, directly below the blaze. Although the fire hasn’t spread to the bottom floor yet, it’s not hard to guess where all the water will go.
Over two hours pass. I’m giving my information to officers and trying to figure out what to do next. I try to ask about the state of the bottom floor. No one knows. We’re not allowed past the tape line. Only time will tell, but my other neighbors have easily lost everything — and by everything, I mean everything.
I drive home with my family. It’s 3 a.m. and I’m wide awake, afraid that the second I fall asleep, I might relive the day all over again. Puffy-eyed and sore, I wake up Tuesday morning. The arson team is investigating on sight, and I might have a shot at retrieving my belongings in the afternoon. My mother and I haul it back to Oswego and begin the process of carrying armfuls of dripping wet, stinky stuff from my apartment.
The smell is absolutely wretched. There are inches of water soaking into the carpet. Ash and debris litter every room. Rust is dripping through the walls. Pink insulation hangs down everywhere. Water is pouring through my non-existent ceiling. I peek into the stairwell and peer up. Holy moly, it’s bad.
In the afternoon, my phone is blowing up with notifications. Sensory overload kicks in from people checking in, asking questions and wondering how they can help. I reluctantly start a GoFundMe. I never ask for help. I tell those looking to donate to think of my neighbors as well.
Where am I going to live?
Then, lo and behold, I get a text from Premier Living Suites. They have temporary housing available in a suite. I stop in the next day, talk business, and sign the lease. Booyah.
OFD was assisted on-scene by the Fulton Fire Department, Scriba Fire Department and Novelis Firefighters, Minetto Fire Department and the Town of Oswego Fire Department. Additional assistance came from OPD, U.S. Border Patrol, Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office, Oswego County E-911 Center, New York State Fire Investigators and National Grid. Thank you, everyone. You are all heroes!
I’d like to thank the Oswego branch of the American Red Cross — and more specifically — the father-son duo that helped me with my claim.
I’d also like to thank my landlord Jenny and the staff of Barrington Residential, especially my maintenance man, Chris, who literally helped me carry armfuls and baskets of soaking wet grossness out of my apartment on numerous occasions. I’m sure these next few months will be difficult for you all. Hang in there, you’re all in my thoughts.
I owe a debt of gratitude to Rachel Kali and the wonderful folks at Second Chances / Bridge to Hope who have a free thrift-store format donation center in the basement of New Covenant Community Church. I must also thank OFD department photographer Joe Falcetti, who was kind enough to provide me with a Canon DSLR until I can acquire a replacement camera.
Thank you again for the outpouring of support. We are one Oswego.
Nicole is a former newsroom manager at The Palladium-Times. Her columns sometimes appear in The Palladium-Times.
