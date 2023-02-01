To the editor:
Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in New York State (NYS). In 2019, there were over 118,000 new cases of cancer and nearly 34,000 New Yorkers died of the disease.
The NYS Department of Health leads efforts to reduce the burden of cancer across the state through programs such as the Cancer Services Program (CSP). The CSP offers free breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screening to New Yorkers who have low incomes, are uninsured, or are underinsured.
Cancer screening can save lives. It can find cancer early when treatment works best, and screening for cervical and colorectal cancer can also stop cancer from starting. In the last year, the CSP served over 23,000 people across the state, providing screening and follow-up tests, referral to treatment, and client support through case management services. Yet the CSP could do more. At current funding levels, the statewide program reaches 18% of the estimated 140,000 uninsured people across the state.
Local CSP programs work in every county and borough of NYS to reach those with the highest burden of cancer and improve health equity. Black and Hispanic populations, people living in rural settings, and those who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community carry more of the cancer burden. Additional resources could increase the NYS Cancer Services Programs’ ability to reach New Yorkers with greater cancer burden.
Your local program, the CSP of the North Country, needs your help. Please spread the word about these life-saving services. Encourage people who do not have health insurance to call 855-592-0830 to find out if they qualify for free cancer screening. Like, follow and share information from our social media pages: https://www.facebook.com/oco.free.cancer.screenings. Be the extra hands and voice we need to reach those in need in our community.
Sincerely,
Carolyn Handville, coordinator,
CSP of the North Country
