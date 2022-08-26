Semesters are made of memorable moments, but the start of an academic year is always the best of times at Cayuga Community College. There’s an invigorating sense of anticipation when our students return to campus and our new students begin their journey in higher education. It reminds all of us at Cayuga of why we started working in academia — to support our community’s students and guide them in this chapter of their lives.

Preparing for that moment is the goal of every summer at Cayuga. This summer, maybe more than most, has been a whirlwind ahead of the semester’s Aug. 29 start. Both our Auburn and Fulton campuses saw significant changes over the past four months, and new academic, athletic and workforce initiatives await the return of our students. This fall promises to be an exciting time as students capitalize on these new opportunities.

