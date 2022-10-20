To the editor,

I attended a youth swim meet in Cato, New York, this past weekend. Only one CNY team was missing, the Oswego Laker Swim Club. The team hasn’t been able to be in the water for seven weeks, apparently locked out of the high school pool by this district while it figures out its new facility fee structure. In the last three weeks, I have also seen a flurry of emails as two retired OCSD music teachers frantically looked for rehearsal space for the 60-plus youth orchestra members after being told their agreement to use space for free at the middle school was being revoked.

