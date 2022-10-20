I attended a youth swim meet in Cato, New York, this past weekend. Only one CNY team was missing, the Oswego Laker Swim Club. The team hasn’t been able to be in the water for seven weeks, apparently locked out of the high school pool by this district while it figures out its new facility fee structure. In the last three weeks, I have also seen a flurry of emails as two retired OCSD music teachers frantically looked for rehearsal space for the 60-plus youth orchestra members after being told their agreement to use space for free at the middle school was being revoked.
These are just two examples of the impact that the new facility fee structure is having on organizations that, in the past, have been able to use our tax-payer-funded facilities at no cost.
These groups are made up of a majority of OCSD students and, for the most part, act as a feeder system to support our high school programs, whether they be sports teams, music ensembles, or other clubs and activities.
OCSD prides itself on being student-centric, yet it is doing everything in its power to make life difficult for our youth to help them develop their social and emotional skills. Why is it that our district administrators and school board members can’t see past dollars and cents, understanding that the school district is part of this community and its choices impact all of us? What’s next? Usage fees to run on our playgrounds?
Last year, our district ran a $4.8 million surplus. This surplus came from federal, state, and, more importantly, local tax dollars. If there is a concern regarding costs, there is no reason why some of these funds cannot be redirected to cover the cost of community groups using OCSD facilities instead of all of it being parked into reserve funds.
The Oswego community has always been a strong supporter of the school district. The school budget passes unanimously on an annual basis, and every property owner pays taxes whether they have students who attend Oswego schools or not. Last year’s budget included a significant expansion in the district’s administrative staff.
Businesses donate without hesitation when asked, and there isn’t one member of the Oswego Community that hasn’t bought cookie dough, chocolate bars, hanging plants, or eaten one too many burritos at Fajita Grill to support our students.
It is time that the OCSD board recognizes this and commits to supporting the Oswego community, not next month, not next week, not tomorrow but today. I challenge OCSD to put the current facility fee structure on hold and develop an equitable plan that allows organizations to access the buildings we, as taxpayers, have funded immediately and for the foreseeable future.
