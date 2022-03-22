Keep the booze in the bars
To the editor:
City Section 59-1: “The Common Council of the City of Oswego finds that the possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages in public streets and public places, except under certain conditions, is detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the City of Oswego, causes unsightly and unsanitary conditions and creates a nuisance.”
Section 59-4: “No person shall have, possess, carry or transport, with the intent of the possessor or another to consume or drink from, any open bottle or other open container containing liquor, wine, beer or any other alcoholic beverage in or upon any public sidewalk, street, highway, parking lot, public park or other public lands or in any vehicle upon such areas in the City of Oswego.”
The proposal to create a “Social District” by Mayor Billy Barlow is tearing at the moral fiber of our community and will only cause more problems that this city certainly does not need. To allow individuals to walk the streets of Oswego with open containers of booze will lead to public disturbances, public urination, public littering, and additional stress on the police department, which they don’t need. I do not think that going downtown and having to avoid half intoxicated individuals on the sidewalk and in stores, to be, as was quoted by Amy Murphy, “giving residents the opportunity to explore downtown in a relaxed, fun setting.” This whole approach is a child’s concept of business, which is not what Oswego needs.
Maybe the Council should set up Social Districts in each of their Wards, in front of their homes where people can drink on the sidewalk and whoop it up between the hours noon to midnight. This whole concept is foolish. Why do you think the above sections were created in the first place?
It is time for the Oswego Common Council to do the right thing by representing all the people of Oswego, not the wishes of the “Party Mayor,” by not approving this “Social District”.
It is also time for the Common Council to rescind the temporary outdoor dining that is taking up precious parking space in the downtown to accommodate Southern Fare. I have no problem with outdoor dining on the sidewalk as long as it does not impede foot traffic. Making parking spaces available that can be used by the public for shopping downtown should be the city’s top priority.
As I said, Keep the Booze in the Bars.
Dick Atkins
Oswego
On the OCSD suggestion to add 9 positions
To the editor:
I haven’t written a letter to the editor in several years. Apparently, I haven’t been overly offended in a while. But now there is a suggestion to add 9 administrative positions at a cost of $880,000 per year to the Oswego City School District. This cost would, of course, increase yearly. It seems to me that it should be the job of the district to work in conjunction with parents to develop independent, intelligent, moral students who will become contributing members of our community. Precisely how does the addition of 9 administrators assist in achieving that goal. What are the objectives of this hiring? How will these objectives be measured? What metrics will be used? How much will the 4-year graduation rate improve? Will the attendance rates increase? By how much will the dropout rates be lowered? Will the SAT and Regents test scores improve?
Until all these questions and many others are answered, why would we be considering this large expense until the return on this investment is fully analyzed? James McKenzie is certainly correct about the need for efficiency studies before acting on this request for new administrators. But the studies need to go much further before hiring 9, or even one new position. I would like to hear from some of our teachers as to whether they feel this is a better investment than perhaps hiring a few more teachers or aides. I’m not sure that adding to the 9% of the budget that already goes to administration is a sound expenditure. Please take some time and convince me.
Richard Schrader
Oswego
