Over the past several months, I’ve fielded many questions related to progress on our DRI projects. The one I respond to most frequently is: “When will we see some of these projects become reality?”

Our city and our DRI committee, who represent a cross-section of our residents with different perspectives and levels of expertise, have worked diligently to pare down the list, seek New York State approvals, and help the businesses and individuals line up their plans and financing. Some of those projects, like the $2.7 million upgrade to our marina and Canal Commons, as well as further trail development, will start this year. And we’re all excited for the Route 481 gateway paving and improvements to be completed this summer.

