A local newspaper is slowly becoming a novelty, especially one that isn’t owned by one of the major media conglomerates throughout the United States. In the past week, numerous journalists were laid off by Gannett after second quarter financial results came in.
Losing local journalists and newspapers means losing local coverage on a consistent basis. Regional media typically only comes up for tragedy or large-impact events. They’re not at every local common council meeting, or at every board of education meeting. They might not even be living within the same community.
And that’s why The Palladium-Times is still proud to be here, operating at a local level, printing its own paper on its own press machine, with limited hounding or micromanagement by, let’s call them “corporate overlords.”
All of our reporters and editors live within Oswego County (and a majority of our office staff does, as well). We shop at the same stores, eat at the same restaurants and walk along the same streets. We try to become as invested in our community as we can, because we live here, too.
Our parent company, Sample News Group, promotes local news coverage. But every media market that Sample serves is a little bit different. The Palladium-Times is no different — it serves a different market than other newspapers within the same company.
The Palladium-Times newsroom thinks there was a change years ago in our coverage — what we cover, how we cover it, when we cover it, etc. — long before any of our staff members stepped foot into the newsroom for the first time. We also think that change was made without understanding out what our readership wanted out of a local newspaper.
Yes, our attendance at city, county and school board meetings — plus follow-up stories from those events — as well as high-volume community events that impact a large number of county residents, are important to our coverage to keep our readers informed.
Our sports department cares about its local student-athletes at the high school and collegiate levels; plus other community-based sports, like the Oswego Little League or the speedways that the county boasts.
Our staff has had candid conversations with readers throughout the area, plus we’ve seen different reactions on social media about The Palladium-Times and our newsroom realized there needs to be a change in how our paper looks, especially on the content side of things. And to effectively make those changes, we need to know what our readers and subscribers want in their local newspaper.
The Palladium-Times is a limited news staff, with an editor, two full-time reporters and a sports editor. We all have 40-hour work weeks to live a healthy work-life balance. We have families or other obligations outside of work not within those 40 hours which we have to account for, as everyone else does. We can’t be at every single event or at breaking news at 2:37 a.m. all the time.
That’s why we hire part-time reporters or freelancers to help fill in the gaps. But we still can’t be at everything.
To better serve our readership, we have created a survey, “The Palladium-Times Reader Survey.” This way we can better pinpoint our reporters as to what our community wants out of its newspaper, and we can effectively make changes to our newspaper to make it more attractive to our readers.
Instead of making changes just to make changes, we want to include our readership to make this more of a “partnership” between us, the newspaper, and you, our readership. Bluntly, we need you to help keep our paper going.
This readership survey will help us gauge what we need to do better, and help us define what exactly our readers want in terms of local, regional, state and national coverage in our newspaper. We are excited to make positive changes to our newspaper with the help of our readers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.