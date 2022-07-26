It’s ironic that we’d just finished up our white paper on improving farm to table and farm to school opportunities and I happened to read your article from July 22, “Oswego County Providing Free Transportation to Farmers’ Markets.” The author discussed three very important issues — rural transportation, supporting local farming, and access to healthy food. As someone who was raised on a dairy farm with my grandparents, I believe that this is an idea that needs to be expanded across our district and supported with federal money.
When we discuss mass transit, we often neglect rural transport. When we do discuss it, it is in terms of school buses; as you all know, there is so much more to it. This program presents a novel solution to the problem of connecting farmers with mass transit users. Our district has the oldest median age in the state, and this program helps alleviate transportation costs for our seniors. Whoever provides the transport, you should get matching funds for implementing hub-and-spoke rural transport programs. By making this a federal program, it would highlight local innovation and bring additional funding to the area through grants administered directly by the county.
This program also puts money in the hands of smaller, local farms. In the past, communities based around local farms could maintain prosperity, and this program helps maintain that prosperity. We need to get subsidies and tax breaks out of the hands of larger corporate farms, which do not give back to communities, which underpay their labor, cause environmental issues, and (after they bleed us dry) leave bankruptcies in their wake. Funding programs like this increases prosperity right where we want it to increase, at home. It is a win-win for all of us.
We all know that when you lose regular access to a car you have to buy your vegetables canned just for the sake of convenience and if you’re receiving SNAP, most farmers’ markets don’t take SNAP anyway so you’re permanently cut off from fresh fruits and vegetables. This program solves both problems in that the county provides that transportation and makes it easy to use SNAP benefits to buy farm fresh produce, and our district has some of the best around.
We would be able to lift up everyone in our district, regardless of situation, if we provided permanent federal funding and support for this project. This would embolden communities to grow, helping those who often feel isolated and cut off from the rest of us, such as our seniors. It would keep local businesses and farms alive with the needed money to grow and improve their products. As well, those funds would reduce health care costs as healthier food and human interaction leads to better overall health.
I look forward to working with leaders here in Oswego County on providing Federal funds for this program, and look forward to expanding it across our district, state, and country.
Steven Holden
Camillus
Steven Holden is a Democratic NY-24 Congressional candidate.
