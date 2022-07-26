To the editor,

It’s ironic that we’d just finished up our white paper on improving farm to table and farm to school opportunities and I happened to read your article from July 22, “Oswego County Providing Free Transportation to Farmers’ Markets.” The author discussed three very important issues — rural transportation, supporting local farming, and access to healthy food. As someone who was raised on a dairy farm with my grandparents, I believe that this is an idea that needs to be expanded across our district and supported with federal money.

