When I started on the job at The Palladium-Times on Nov. 21, I discovered that we had ZERO full-time reporters on the staff.

Zero, as in less than one. It hadn’t always been that way. We had had a few reporters, but they had all left. Then we had a reporter on loan from one of our sister papers for a few weeks, but his last day with us was Nov. 18 and he had gone back home.

