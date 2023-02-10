When I started on the job at The Palladium-Times on Nov. 21, I discovered that we had ZERO full-time reporters on the staff.
Zero, as in less than one. It hadn’t always been that way. We had had a few reporters, but they had all left. Then we had a reporter on loan from one of our sister papers for a few weeks, but his last day with us was Nov. 18 and he had gone back home.
Luckily, we did have two of the hardest-working, most dedicated people I have ever met doing everything in their power to keep things going. Unfortunately for them, I was here now.
They may have thought I would be able to relieve some of their suffering, but the first few weeks I just made their lives even more miserable because I didn’t have any idea what I was doing. I kept slowing them down with lots of questions about the most obvious things, even about our phones.
You probably know about Ben Grieco. The Pall-Times hired him in 2021 to be a sports and news reporter after he graduated from SUNY Oswego.
Soon after, he was promoted to sports editor. And soon after that, in January 2022, not long after his 23rd birthday, he was promoted to editor of The Pall-Times.
And that’s what he did for nearly a year. His title didn’t adequately describe his job. To make a long story short, he was doing EVERYTHING: Laying out pages, editing articles, dealing with the public, making sure we met deadlines and ensuring we made no mistakes. Not to mention, now he had to put up with me.
And, by the way, he was still writing about sports and other general assignment news. And covering the Oswego Common Council.
We had hired a sports editor to replace Ben, but then the sports editor left. That’s where Mike LeBoeuf came in. Or, came back.
Mike has been with the organization for approximately forever, serving as editor of The Valley News since 2017. Before that, he was sports editor of The Pall-Times.
When our sports editor left, Mike jumped in to fill the breach. For several months, he worked as sports editor — and, in his spare time, he continued all of his duties as editor of The Valley News.
So, the newspaper was in good, if overextended hands, when I arrived. But we needed some reporters — at least one, until we could hire one or two more.
Luckily, Ken Sturtz knew me from our time together at The Post-Standard 10 years ago. He sent me a Facebook message congratulating me on my new position. I wrote back something like, “Hey, Ken, how’d you like to work for The Pall-Times?”
You may remember Ken, or maybe you just know him. He’s a native of New Haven. Like Ben, he graduated from SUNY Oswego.
He worked for The Pall-Times for a while, but then he couldn’t resist the siren call of The Post-Standard, and he worked a few years there as a reporter. Since then, he’s been a freelance writer, doing a lot of work for local publications around central New York.
Oh, by the way, he’s written for some other publications you might have heard of — The New York Times and The Washington Post.
So, we were very lucky when Ken said, “Sure, sign me up.” He started working for us on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, at the end of my first week on the job.
I told him I needed him to write two stories a day. He’s done that just about every day, except for the days when he has written three. Or four.
So, now we have three extraordinarily dedicated and hard-working people toiling away full time in the newsroom.
Ben has returned to his first love — dedicating most of his efforts to covering sports as sports editor of The Pall-Times. He’s also still doing the obit page and posting all of our stories on our Oswego County News Now website online and a bunch of other things.
Mike, in addition to spending many, many hours working as editor of The Valley News, is still putting together the local page 3 and the opinion page and doing this and that and anything we need to get the daily Pall-Times out five days a week.
Recently, we added Mike Perkins, another SUNY Oswego graduate, to cover education 30 hours a week, and a freelancer, Allison Kanaley, who will be writing our new Saturday Spotlight feature stories. All this time, freelancer Eddie Velazquez has been writing stories for us as well, and we’ve just added a freelance photographer, Steve Pallone.
We have a lot of plans to make The Pall-Times better than ever, and I’ll describe them in detail in future columns. In the meantime, you can rest assured that we are doing everything we can to produce the best newspaper every Tuesday through Saturday for our loyal and dedicated readers.
Now I just have to figure out how our new phone system works.
Charles Ellis is managing editor of The Palladium-Times.
