Not unusual when you follow the Oswego County Legislature but, extremely concerning given the recent criticism of their decision making of late.
In the 2022 county budget there was a budget for five lawyers in the Department of Social Services. They budgeted for five because the caseload required it. The lawyers they had were overwhelmed and cases were backlogged.
With cases being backlogged there are cases that have to wait for the proper care.
When that happens, families suffer.
Well, at the recent May 12 legislative meeting, they voted to remove one of the lawyers from the budget and hire two more paralegals. I made a motion to keep the budgeted lawyer and hire the two paralegals, per the Cornell report.
One of its recommendations was the increase in the legal department in the DSS department after the death of Erin Maxwell. That motion was voted down. They removed the lawyer and added the paralegals.
The cluelessness didn’t stop there. Next up was a resolution that would change the standard workday for caseworkers in DSS.
DSS is losing caseworkers every week. Being overworked and underpaid has caused an exodus like none before. They work a standard seven-hour day. That is seven hours to try and get 10 hours of work done. Cases and clients suffer. Every time a caseworker leaves the remaining caseworkers have to pick up the slack.
Well what is the Oswego County Legislative body’s answer?
Let’s change their workday to eight hours. That will do the trick.
So now they have to work eight hours before they are able to receive any compensation time or overtime. Let’s over work them for eight hours instead of seven hours. That will make them happy.
In 2019 the County Legislative body purchased two houses in Mexico across from the DSS building. They said they will demo one of the houses to build a parking lot.
The building of a parking lot will make the workers happy.
Last year, a plethora of DSS workers came to legislative meetings and pleaded their cases about being overworked and underpaid. Some having to work two jobs to make ends meet. Asking to be paid what similar caseworkers in similar sized counties make.
