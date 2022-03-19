Congratulations to Dr. Varnum on retirement Mar 19, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the editor, I’d like to take a moment to congratulate Dr. Corliss Varnum for his many years of outstanding and compassionate service. Dr. Varnum always went above and beyond the expected level of care we get in today’s rushed medical practices. He took the time to KNOW his patients and build relationships with them.When my mom was dying he would stop after his rounds and you could see he was physically exhausted; yet he came and answered questions until we were satisfied and understood. I have been a patient of the good doctor for more than 30 years and am very thankful for all he has done.Best wishes on your retirement. Bob RuggioOswego Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now OCSD continues to discuss restructuring, hiring new employees Latest e-Edition March 18, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego man arrested for alleged endangering the welfare of a childLisa, Anthony Waldron plead not guilty in alleged child homicide casePolice: Fulton woman arrested for alleged assault, other chargesPatrick RebeorTravis R. CastigliaBarlow proposes creation of downtown ‘Social District’ in OswegoMartha Jane Riley AndreoOswego County joins statewide crackdown on impaired drivingJacobs visits Fulton seeking support in new 24th Congressional DistrictMultiple agencies responding to oil spill in Oswego Harbor Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
