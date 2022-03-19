To the editor,

 

I’d like to take a moment to congratulate Dr. Corliss Varnum for his many years of outstanding and compassionate service. 

Dr. Varnum always went above and beyond the expected level of care we get in today’s rushed medical practices. He took the time to KNOW his patients and build relationships with them.

When my mom was dying he would stop after his rounds and you could see he was physically exhausted; yet he came and answered questions until we were satisfied and understood. 

I have been a patient of the good doctor for more than 30 years and am very thankful for all he has done.

Best wishes on your retirement.

 

Bob Ruggio

Oswego

