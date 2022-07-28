On Tuesday, I was driving in Oswego when I saw a young man behind me on the street riding a Bird scooter. I stopped at the stop sign and watched the young man on the scooter sail through the stop sign as if it weren’t there. I then started again and proceeded up the street until I was alongside the young man in the scooter. I opened my window and told the young man that he was supposed to have stopped at the stop sign. He replied: “No, I don’t have to stop, you have to stop.”
This is but one of many instances where people riding the Bird scooters in Oswego have challenged public safety. I frequently see people on Bird scooters riding on the sidewalk nearly hitting pedestrians. I have seen people on Bird scooters making abrupt U-turns causing opposing traffic to have to react suddenly to avoid hitting them. I have seen people on Bird scooters weave in and out of traffic unpredictably.
We need to establish and enforce proper safety rules for riders of these Bird scooters or we will start to have accidents, perhaps between people riding Bird scooters and pedestrians, perhaps between people riding Bird scooters and vehicles. We have already had too many accidents and deaths in Oswego from vehicles hitting pedestrians. If we don’t impose proper safety rules on riders of Bird scooters in Oswego, this will expand to accidents involving these riders. Public safety and human life is far too important, far too precious to allow this risk to continue.
