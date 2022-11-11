Every November, we recognize the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s incredible service-men and women. Veterans Day provides us an opportunity to reflect on all they have done for us, and continue to do each day, to keep us safe and our democracy strong. This year, there are numerous activities taking place locally and across New York state in honor of our nation’s veterans.
For example, in Oswego County, their Veterans Day ceremony offers a great chance to engage with other community members and share in a celebration of our veterans. The 10 a.m. ceremony was be hosted at Veterans’ Park across from the Fulton Municipal Building and featured a ceremony and complementary luncheon at the Fulton Polish Home, located at 153 W. First St. S.
In Central New York, a number of local businesses will support service-members with discounts on merchandise and services, and in Onondaga County, residents are urged to show their support for veterans during Operation Green Light through Nov. 13. Likewise, my office is pleased to join Oswego County and numerous other localities, including the city of Fulton, in the national effort. A simple yet heartfelt gesture, by shining a green light, we’re showing our support for veterans and their families and acknowledging all they have sacrificed for our country.
In conjunction with Veterans Day, we also recognize November as Military Family Appreciation Month. Military families endure lengthy time apart from loved ones, missing milestones and sharing in the stresses of military service. The Assembly Minority Conference steadfastly stands with those families in November and throughout those difficult times.
Our Conference has been, and will continue to be, staunch advocates for our military. Some of our efforts include fighting to expand scholarship opportunities for Gold Star families, sponsoring legislation to establish an alert system for missing military members (A.3585, Ashby) and creating a clearinghouse to make it easier to identify benefits programs for veterans (A.4846, Miller, B.).
I will also be sponsoring the third annual “Stockings for Veterans” drive, which will allow community members to donate personal-care items for veterans who will be spending the holidays at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse.
There are many great ways to show support for those who have given so much on our behalf, whether it is participation in a local ceremony, a donation or a simple “thank you.” I hope all New Yorkers take a moment to consider the gravity of what our veterans have sacrificed and find some time to show their gratitude.
