Every November, we recognize the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s incredible service-men and women. Veterans Day provides us an opportunity to reflect on all they have done for us, and continue to do each day, to keep us safe and our democracy strong. This year, there are numerous activities taking place locally and across New York state in honor of our nation’s veterans. 

For example, in Oswego County, their Veterans Day ceremony offers a great chance to engage with other community members and share in a celebration of our veterans. The 10 a.m. ceremony was be hosted at Veterans’ Park across from the Fulton Municipal Building and featured a ceremony and complementary luncheon at the Fulton Polish Home, located at 153 W. First St. S.

Recommended for you