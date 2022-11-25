There are thousands of small businesses in New York State, and each one is an integral, valued part of the communities they serve. These local establishments drive our state’s economy by offering unique goods and services, and they play a critical role providing jobs and tax revenue in support of their local economies. For these reasons, it is so important we continue to give them the support they need and deserve.
One way we can accomplish that is by celebrating Small Business Saturday, which takes place this year today. As such, it is a great opportunity to visit your favorite local shops and start crossing those one-of-a-kind items off your holiday shopping list.
Now more than ever, Small Business Saturday takes on even more significance as many local businesses are still feeling the impact of supply chain issues, reduced foot traffic and a slew of other complications derived from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Small Business Saturday, as opposed to other shopping holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, highlights items offered regionally that might not be easily available from big-ticket stores. It also offers a chance for consumers to find unique artisanal, hand-crafted and locally sourced goods that showcase the incredible workmanship and creativity of local owners.
Shopping locally not only benefits consumers looking to find creative presents for their loved ones, it also dramatically boosts local economies. According to information from Independent We Stand, for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 is returned to the community. That number is much higher than the $43 returned to the community when shopping is done at national chain retailers.
Additionally, the retail association also notes if just half of the employed population in the U.S. spent $50 at locally owned, independent businesses each month, that spending would generate more than $42.6 billion in revenue. Further, every square foot of local retail space generates $179 in economic activity compared to $105 for larger chain stores.
As you go about planning your post-Thanksgiving shopping trips, consider some of the local businesses that could use your support. These incredible stores are the backbone of our economy, and they are owned and operated by some of the hardest working individuals in New York. Supporting them is a great way to show appreciation for what they do, help create a stronger local economy and find the perfect gift for everyone on your list this holiday season.
If you have any questions or comments on this or any other state issue, or if you would like to be added to my mailing list or receive my newsletter, please contact my office. My office can be reached by mail at 19 Canalview Mall, Fulton, NY 13069 and by email at barclayw@nyassembly.gov. You may also find me, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, on Facebook or on Twitter at @WillABarclay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.