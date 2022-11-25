There are thousands of small businesses in New York State, and each one is an integral, valued part of the communities they serve. These local establishments drive our state’s economy by offering unique goods and services, and they play a critical role providing jobs and tax revenue in support of their local economies. For these reasons, it is so important we continue to give them the support they need and deserve.

One way we can accomplish that is by celebrating Small Business Saturday, which takes place this year today. As such, it is a great opportunity to visit your favorite local shops and start crossing those one-of-a-kind items off your holiday shopping list. 

