Each year, nearly 17,000 women in New York state are diagnosed with breast cancer and it claims the lives of around 2,500 of them. Estimates suggest approximately one in eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis during their lifetime. As such, it is one of the most common forms of cancer in the state, according to information from the Department of Health.

During October, which is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Assembly Minority Conference continues to promote education and prevention efforts aimed at combating breast cancer. This year, The National Breast Cancer Foundation is calling on women to RISE up to ensure everyone has access to critically-important screenings and support. Early detection is crucial, as the American Cancer Society notes breast cancer deaths declined dramatically — there was a 40% dip between 1989 and 2016 — due to improvements in early detection.

Recommended for you