After more than 20 years, it is still nearly impossible to comprehend the unspeakable tragedy our nation endured on Sept. 11, 2001. That day, the world changed, and we are still dealing with the impact of the tragedies that took place in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. This is especially true for those who lost loved ones during the attack and ensuing rescue efforts.

 While there will never truly be any consolation for the senseless loss of life — nearly 3,000 Americans died during the attack — I continue to be amazed by the resiliency and resolve our great nation exhibited in the aftermath. We came together as a nation, as we always do, during one of our darkest hours, and we exhibited unmatched compassion and camaraderie for one another. This is something I take great pride in as an American and try to emulate every day.

