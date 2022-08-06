For nearly two years, my colleagues in the Assembly Minority Conference and I have been imploring the Farm Laborers Wage Board to keep the overtime threshold for farm workers at 60 hours per week. With the board set to make its recommendations to Gov. Kathy Hochul next month, I am calling on the governor, once again, to wholly reject the board’s plan to reduce the threshold to 40 hours.

Despite numerous public hearings, hours of testimony by farmers — those with first hand knowledge of the disastrous implications that reducing the overtime threshold could have on the industry — and feedback from other experts in the field, recent reports indicate Gov. Hochul is prepared to accept the board’s recommendations, due in September. The 2022-23 State Budget, passed in April, included tax credits for farmers to help offset higher labor costs. One could ask, “Was it the state’s plan to increase the threshold all along, regardless of the feedback the Wage Board received?”

