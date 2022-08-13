Even under the best economic conditions, back-to-school shopping can be financially challenging. In today’s times of historic inflation and economic uncertainty, it’s an even bigger hill to climb. Unfortunately, this is the reality facing many New York families as September rapidly approaches. And for this reason, the Assembly Minority Conference has offered proposals to help ease the burden for families facing mounting education-related costs as well as for teachers who will inevitably wind up spending personal funds on their classroom and student needs.

To put the issue in context, earlier this week the U.S. Department of Labor released new consumer pricing figures showing inflation continues to linger at a near-four-decade high. Inflation rose 8.5% in July indicating we are still far off from any sort of normalcy.

