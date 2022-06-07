To the editor,
Where is our money going?
WHEREAS, the United States Congress, through the U.S. Department of the Treasury created and funded the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) with the intent to help mitigate the physical and financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic that negatively impacted communities across America,
WHEREAS, Congress entrusted the disbursement and use of the funds within the ARPA to local governments across the country based on their direct knowledge of their respective communities and the residents and businesses within them:
With all that in mind look at what has been presented to your Oswego County Legislature for consideration of ARPA funds (keep in mind the first Whereas statement):
Just the top requests and taskforce recommendation!
Pulaski Wastewater Treatment Disinfection Project that requested $500,000 — task force recommends $250,000 (loophole). Not COVID related!
Quality Inn Expansion (Water Park) requested $1.7 million. They have already received grant money from the DRI project and the IDA). The task force recommends $500,000 (loophole). Not a COVID related loss.
Sandy Pond Dredging requested $500K. The task force recommends $300,000 (total over three years) (loophole). Not COVID related.
Fairways & Dreams (golf course, campgrounds, hiking trails, fishing ponds) requested $335,000. The task force recommends $200,000 (loophole). Not a COVID related loss.
Legends Fields (Champions Events LLC) requested $331,000 — remember they received money in 2019. The task force recommends $331,000 (loophole). Not COVID related
Town of Richland’s Drinking water distribution project requested $260,000. The task force recommends $260,000 (loophole). Not COVID related
Hastings Water District requested $250,000. The task force recommends $250K (loophole). There is a statement that costs increased due to COVID.
Fulton Police Department requested $40,000 for two satellite offices, not manned 24/7. The task force recommends 30,000 (loophole). Not COVID related.
I will be voting on these projects when they are brought forward to the Legislature, I know how I am going to vote, but do you know how your Legislator is going to vote?
I only ask everyone to re-read the first “whereas” statement.
There are many Legislators that are asking for more information, you must call your respective Legislator and give him your opinion so he or she will know how to vote.
There are many businesses that lost money during the COVID-19 pandemic that weren’t contacted and therefore didn’t have a chance to apply for any ARPA monies.
This is only the first round and if all these go through over half of the ARPA monies will be gone.
Attend the full Legislature meeting on Thursday June 9 at 7 p.m. in Oswego County Building in the city of Oswego.
Express your concern about the use of our ARPA monies or your displeasure with the way only pet projects were contacted for this first round.
Frank Castiglia Jr
Fulton
