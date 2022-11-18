Apprenticeship Week is a time when business, education and government leaders can highlight the impact that workforce training and alternative pathways have on our state and our economy. Celebrated nationally from Monday, Nov. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 20, the week offers individuals a chance to consider some of the important benefits apprenticeship programs have, especially students who want to explore trade work and other highly-skilled positions.

In our community, we celebrated the week by showcasing Chloe Bonoffski, who signed an “earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship agreement” with locally owned and operated machine shop N.E.T. & Die, sponsored by the Manufacturers Association of Central New York. Chloe was a student in the Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program before moving over to the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi). Now, she has taken a huge step forward in her advanced manufacturing career with this four-year agreement. 

