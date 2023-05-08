Everyone I’m sure remembers how Robin Hood stole from the rich to give to the poor.
Well the city of Fulton, or should I say the current administration, steals from the poor and gives to the rich.
Recently I found out that the city will be charging a 501C a fee of $35 per hour to use the Community Room at city hall for the purpose of holding its annual fundraiser for ALS. That is $385 that will not be going to the ALS.
Now this is the same administration that is giving out PILOT (payment-in-lieu-of-taxes) agreements to multi-million dollar corporations.
They can give away thousands to help the rich but can’t help a 501C raise money for a fine ALS organization.
The 501C group is Shirts and Skirts square dance group that for over 50 years has performed at the Community Center at city hall at a price of $25 a night on Fridays.
Mind you, they set up and clean up after every event.
They also hold a once-a-year fundraiser for ALS. All proceeds go to the ALS organization.
Now some will say the hard nose is the Parks and Recreation Department. Well, the Parks and Recreation doesn’t do anything that the mayor or Fulton Common Council hasn’t approved.
If this city is so hard up for money that it has to steal from the 501cs and ALS, then maybe it’s time to turn out the lights and close the city.
