My 16-year-old grandson, a 10th grader at Hannibal Central School, is in the NYS Pathways in Technology (NYS P-TECH) program at Oswego County CiTi BOCES, Mexico. The intent of this program is for the students to graduate with a high school diploma, potentially an associate degree and employment with a local business partner.
In January, my grandson was handed an ultimatum letter from P-TECH to get the COVID-19 vaccination by April 1 or he will be exited from the program. SUNY requires that students adhere to the vaccine requirements; that is, per SUNY policy dated 9/9/2022, “all students who intend to engage in-person at a SUNY campus or facility must receive a COVID-19 vaccination.”
However, this NYS directive “does not apply to faculty and staff.”
So, the SUNY Onondaga County Community College students are required to have the vaccination, but the staff are not? I will bet that most readers have no idea of this double standard, which has multiple consequences.
First of all, my grandson has to make this life-altering decision. My understanding is that there are 10 other classmates (of about 40) who also received this ultimatum letter. If these students drop out of the program, this is a loss of a potentially good-paying local job for the students and the loss the taxpayers’ money that has funded the program.
I have reached out to multiple lawmakers with this hypocrisy. Assemblyman Will Barclay wrote a letter to SUNY Chancellor King in January. To date, there has been no response.
On Feb. 28, the Cayuga County Legislature passed a resolution, presented by Hon. James Basile and Hon. Andrew Dennison, requesting that SUNY amend or remove its COVID-19 vaccination policy.
I have spoken with county legislators from Cayuga County, Oswego County, and Onondaga County. I have spoken with the P-TECH principal, BOCES superintendent, as well as anyone else who would listen to my dilemma of helping my grandson pursue his goal.
If you see this as a double standard and/or perhaps you know of someone who has had to make this same decision — get the COVID vaccine or forfeit going to a SUNY college — please contact your local lawmakers. If you don’t contact them, they assume that all is well and there are no concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.