Although he was successful as a civil engineer and businessman, William Pierson Judson’s greatest contribution to his community was his love of local history, which culminated in the formation of the Oswego County Historical Society.
Born on May 20, 1849, in Oswego City to Colonel John Work Judson and Emily Elizabeth Pierson, William had first hand knowledge of the nature of civil engineering. His father, a native of Connecticut, was a graduate of West Point Military Academy and a civil engineer. He arrived in Oswego in 1838 and was for many years in charge of improvements in Oswego Harbor and the rebuilding of Fort Ontario during the Civil War.
William graduated from Oswego High School but elected not to attend college. Nevertheless, thanks to the efforts of his father and Colonel Jared A. Smith, commandant of Fort Ontario, he became thoroughly trained in civil engineering. Some of his early work included detailed drawings for the casemates, galleries, and revetments of Fort Ontario. He undertook the first survey of the lake front at Oswego in 1869, a study which led to the construction of the outer breakwater. From 1870 to 1899, he was an assistant consulting engineer on forts, rivers, and harbors of New York State. In 1895, his charge was the defenses of Fort Niagara, Fort Ontario, and improvements in the harbors at Charlotte, Great Sodus Bay, Oswego, and others. He served as consulting engineer for Oswego’s Department of Public Works for three years. He was an original member of the Varick Canal Commission.
Judson wrote several works dealing with engineering and construction. Mayor John D. Higgins asked him to write a report on various methods of paving Oswego City streets, out of which grew ‘City Roads and Pavements Suited to Oswego, N. Y.” in 1894. Other works were “From the West and Northwest to the Sea” (1890); “Lake Ontario Harbors for Canal Commerce” (1902); and “Road Preservation and Dust Prevention” (1908). He was a frequent speaker at engineering conferences. Churchill’s Landmarks alludes to Judson’s study on the importance of measuring Oswego Harbor’s water level and keeping accurate records to facilitate large ships’ ability to enter the port.
In May 1899, Judson was appointed first deputy state engineer, a position he held until his retirement in January 1905. His duties included oversight of the system of highway construction by state aid and general supervision of the work. He made the final inspections and the acceptances of all seven million dollars’ worth of roads built in the state during that period.
Judson was a member of the League of American Wheelmen, a group of avid bicyclists who advocated for improved roads. He was the local consul for the Oswego branch in 1895 and in 1897 he was a delegate to the organization’s National Assembly. In June 1900, he addressed the New York State division of the league, describing the “advancement made by the State in good road building as compared with other States of the Union.”
Judson was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. In March 1891, he was accepted into the Institute of Civil Engineers, a prestigious British society founded in 1818.
Judson’s life, however, involved much more than civil engineering. He loved his hometown and studied its history extensively. He was a charter member of the Fortnightly Club, an elite men’s organization formed in 1889. It was originally “not anything more than a literary society, but it has grown to be one of the most popular and widely known social clubs in Northern New York.” So exclusive was the membership that one reporter felt compelled to write, “It was almost as hard for a camel to get through the eye of a needle as it was for a man to get into the Fortnightly Club, so high was the fence and so close was drawn the line.” Judson served on board of governors from 1889-1894 and as chairman from 1899-1900.
As a descendant of Revolutionary War veterans, Judson qualified for and joined Sons of the American Revolution. He was also a member of the Society of Colonial Wars. In 1897, he, together with John T. Mott, successfully advocated for the marker in Montcalm Park commemorating Old Fort Oswego. He was a member of the Society of the War of 1812 and the Society of the Second War.
Judson’s most significant achievement in publicizing and preserving local history came about quite serendipitously. He was one of several prominent citizens asked in 1896 by Higgins to serve on a committee to plan the 100th anniversary of the British evacuation of Fort Ontario. Based on enthusiastic public reaction to the coming centennial celebration, Judson soon recognized the need for an organization which would collect and protect the artifacts of Oswego’s early history. With 19 others, notably Theodore Irwin and John C. Churchill, Judson formed the Oswego County Historical Society. He signed the charter as the first member on July 10, 1896, and served as president through 1899. Today the organization is still strong, located in the stately Richardson-Bates House and under the capable direction of President Mary Kay Stone and the board of trustees. The repository for thousands of manuscripts, books, photographs, maps, and artifacts relating to Oswego’s rich history, the museum is truly a researcher’s treasure house.
In addition to other avocations, William Pierson Judson was a member of Aeonian Lodge No. 679 F & A M. Churchill referred to him as “one of the oldest members” of that lodge. He was a member of the Oswego Yacht Club, the Oswego Country Club, and the Oswego Board of Health. He was a founding member of the Oswego Lawn Tennis Club. He was associated with Oswego Hospital and served on the building committee since he “was eminent as an engineer.”
Judson and Anna Littlejohn Thompson McWhorter were married on Oct. 8, 1888. After his resignation as deputy state engineer in 1905, the couple moved to Broadalbin, NY, where they had purchased a house. Very shortly they were involved in the local community. He and Anna became stock holders in the Broadalbin Knitting Company and Judson was a long-time board member. They were also investors in the Broadalbin Electric Light and Power Company which Judson helped organize and incorporate in 1905. As a contemporary article pointed out, the electricity generated from this company was supplied solely by water power. The company serviced between 75-80% of the region’s homes.
William Pierson Judson died at his home in Broadalbin on Feb. 12, 1925. He had been in failing health for about a year. His death was widely reported and the Oswego Daily Times devoted a lengthy obituary to his life and career. The Broadalbin Knitting Company published Resolutions which provided a description of the man’s character: “During the period that William Pierson Judson was affiliated with this board his keen intelligence and wise counsel redounded greatly in the benefit of the corporation. His kind manner and broad sympathies won the respect of his fellow directors and his loss will be keenly felt by his former associates.”
Judson’s funeral was held in Oswego and four charter members of the Oswego County Historical Society were in attendance. He and Anna, who died on Oct. 28, 1931, are buried in Riverside Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.