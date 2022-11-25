Timothy Sullivan, a Civil War veteran, is justly noted for his bravery and 40 years of dedication to the military affairs of Oswego County. Born on foreign shores, he nevertheless was one of the first to answer the call to defend his adopted nation.
The son of Timothy Sullivan and Mary Hartnett, he was born on April 14, 1820, in County Cork, Ireland.
Exactly when he arrived in Oswego is unknown but he was enumerated in the city in 1850. According to the 1855 New York census, he had been a resident for 17 years. He owned and operated a shoe and boot store.
Very early, Sullivan became involved with the militia, joining the Old Oswego Guard (48th Militia) in November 1841. He was its captain for 13 years, acquiring the military experience needed for a field officer when, in April 1861, Fort Sumter was fired upon and the bloody Civil War begun.
Oswego County was quick to respond to President Abraham Lincoln’s April 15 call for volunteers. Captain Timothy Sullivan was appointed by Gov. Edwin Morgan to be mustering officer in Oswego County “and proceeded around the county mustering in the rapidly formed companies, ordering them to Elmira.” On April 27, Captain John D. O’Brian’s Company A departed for the rendezvous area in Elmira. By the time recruiting was finished, over 700 men had volunteered for a two-year enlistment. On the evening of May 14, the captains and lieutenants of the various Oswego companies met to elect a colonel, at first selecting Samuel Beardsley. He declined the offer, instead suggesting Captain Sullivan. The following morning, Sullivan was unanimously elected. The Oswego Commercial Times reported his election, opining: “The appointment gives universal satisfaction. Col. Sullivan is a splendid tactician, and a favorite with the militia of the town.” The state accepted the Oswego companies on May 16, officially forming the 24th Regiment NYSV. Among its ranks were other local notables such as Robert Oliver, Melzar Richards, Andrew J. Barney, and Levi Beardsley.
Sullivan was temporarily promoted to brigadier general on three occasions, from Nov. 20, 1861, to Dec. 16, 1861; from July 7, 1862 to Aug. 4, 1862; and finally from Aug. 29 1862, to Sept. 12, 1862.
The 24th Regiment, later recognized as a part of the Iron Brigade, participated in some of the best-known Civil War battles, including Groveton on Aug. 29, 1862, and Second Bull Run on Aug 30. At the battle of South Mountain, fought on Sept. 14, Col. Sullivan was severely wounded and sent to a hospital in Washington, D.C. Shortly thereafter he went home to recuperate and recruit replacement troops. He never returned to active duty, resigning his commission on Jan. 14, 1863.
Leaving the 24th Regiment did not mean an end to Sullivan’s military career. He returned to the New York National Guard (Militia) and was appointed brigade inspector. On Aug. 5, 1865, he was elected colonel of the 48th Regiment, 24th Brigade NYSNG in place of James A. Beckwith. Noted the Oswego Daily Palladium: “Col. Sullivan is eminently qualified for the position, and his election gives satisfaction to the regiment.”
On July 29, 1872, Col. Sullivan was elected brigadier-general of the 24th Brigade in place of the recently deceased John A. Greene. Henceforth, the brigade headquarters would be in Oswego in the new Armory which had opened in December 1871. Sullivan, one of the commissioners for the construction of the building, located on East First Street between Oneida and Mohawk streets, had superintended its actual work.
Sullivan was the 24th Brigade’s commander until 1876 when a reorganization occurred and he became commander of the 6th Brigade. He remained in that position until 1881 when the National Guard was again reorganized and his brigade eliminated, forcing him to retire from the military after 40 years of service to the state and the nation.
Colonel Sullivan was a Democrat in a Republican county, a fact bemoaned by the Oswego Daily Press in September 1870 when he was running for county clerk: “We don’t believe the Colonel would make much of a King, but he is a good man, and if he only belonged to the right party could be elected as easy as winking. But that is a big ‘if’.’” Nevertheless he was elected city treasurer for 1872. In 1873 he ran an unsuccessful campaign for State Assembly. He ran another unsuccessful campaign for county sheriff in 1887.
On Jan. 2, 1866, Sullivan was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127. He was a charter member of Rensselaer Bailey Post No. 19 Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) which was organized in Oswego in 1868. It is unknown whether he joined Robert Oliver Post No. 65 GAR but he mustered into its successor, John D. O’Brian Post No. 65, on Dec. 13, 1880.
Sullivan was involved with other veterans’ organizations. He was named a trustee for the new Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in Bath in June 1872. He presided over the Oswego County Soldiers’ Reunion in 1874 and was re-elected president for the following year. He also participated in events sponsored by the 24th Regiment’s Reunion Association and was elected honorary president in 1899.
In 1850, Sullivan married Mary Jane Baker, a native of Jefferson County. They were the parents of five children. The family worshipped in the Episcopal Church of the Evangelists.
Timothy Sullivan died at his home on East Second Street on April 21, 1900, after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage. His death was widely reported, with mortuary notices appearing in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New York City. O’Brian Post Commander Alexander Penfield urged all Oswego County veterans to attend the funeral: “Let every veteran who possibly can be present to pay his tribute of respect to our late comrade in arms, who, as Colonel in command, took from our fair city and County the old 24th Regt. of N. Y. S. Infantry Volunteers, the first troops to respond to the call in defense of our beloved country and flag.”
Sullivan is buried in Riverside Cemetery with Mary Jane who died on Feb. 8, 1906.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.