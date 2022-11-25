Timothy Sullivan

Gen. Timothy Sullivan served his adopted city, state, and country as a soldier-citizen for 40 years.

Timothy Sullivan, a Civil War veteran, is justly noted for his bravery and 40 years of dedication to the military affairs of Oswego County. Born on foreign shores, he nevertheless was one of the first to answer the call to defend his adopted nation.

The son of Timothy Sullivan and Mary Hartnett, he was born on April 14, 1820, in County Cork, Ireland.

