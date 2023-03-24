Tom Moore

“Honest Tom” Moore faced personal tragedy and public scrutiny as a parent, Civil War veteran, and public figure.

 Photo courtesy of the Oswego County Historical Society

Thomas Moore’s life was fraught with personal and public strife but he met each trial with courage and integrity, earning the nickname Honest Tom.

Moore was born on Sept. 23, 1840, in Oswego City. He was the second child in a family of seven, all born in Oswego. His parents, Thomas, Sr. and Mary Cochrane, were Irish immigrants who, according to the 1855 New York State census, settled in the city in 1832. Thomas Sr. was a ship carpenter and later the owner of a dry goods store on West First Street.

