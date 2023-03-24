Thomas Moore’s life was fraught with personal and public strife but he met each trial with courage and integrity, earning the nickname Honest Tom.
Moore was born on Sept. 23, 1840, in Oswego City. He was the second child in a family of seven, all born in Oswego. His parents, Thomas, Sr. and Mary Cochrane, were Irish immigrants who, according to the 1855 New York State census, settled in the city in 1832. Thomas Sr. was a ship carpenter and later the owner of a dry goods store on West First Street.
Young Tom was introduced to politics when his father ran for and was elected Second Ward alderman in 1859 and again in 1860. The year 1860 was a time of great upheaval, culminating with the election of Abraham Lincoln to the presidency and the secession of several southern states. By April 1861, the country was split in half and war declared to restore the Union.
On Aug. 7, 1862, Moore enrolled in the 110th Regiment and mustered in as a private in Co. I on Aug. 9. He was promoted to first sergeant on Aug. 21. He was later promoted to second lieutenant in August 1863 and to first lieutenant in May 1864.
The 110th Regiment was stationed first in Louisiana where its most memorable clash with the Confederates occurred on June 14, 1863, at a place called Port Hudson, located on the Mississippi River. In early February 1864, the entire regiment was ordered to Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas, Florida, its mission to guard Union prisoners convicted of various crimes such as desertion. Not until August 1865 did these soldiers return to Syracuse where they were mustered out on Aug. 28.
Moore returned to Oswego and resumed his job as a clerk in his father’s dry goods store. From 1868 until early 1871 he lived and worked in St. Louis, Missouri. He had returned to Oswego by August 1871 when he was appointed a temporary clerk in the Republican-controlled Custom House, allegedly on account of an increased workload but perhaps, as reported by the Oswego Daily Palladium, “‘The Administration’ will be likely to get a scorching in this election notwithstanding the new Custom House appointments.” The appointment became permanent until April 1883 when, according to the Utica Morning Herald, he was removed as “an important step towards the establishment of harmony in the republican party.”
In 1886, Thomas Moore was elected Oswego County treasurer, a position to which he would be elected every three years through 1907. Newspaper accounts detailed the fortunes and misfortunes of the Republican Party during this time when it was controlled by a political machine headed by Justice Merrick Stowell. Only candidates whom Stowell supported were nominated at conventions. By 1901, certain Republicans were of the opinion that Moore had held his office long enough, as reported in the Syracuse Post-Standard on March 24, 1901: “The office over which most of the discussion is occurring is that of County Treasurer. Thomas Moore, when his present term runs out next fall, will have held the office fifteen years, and the opinion prevails that it is time the plum was put in circulation again.”
Moore was reelected twice more but in the summer of 1907 the political winds were shifting. When interviewed about his chances for another term, Moore stated emphatically that he expected to win: “I am a better Republican than Judge Stowell. He’ll bury me, will he? Well we’ll see. Let the Judge be careful lest he be numbered with the dead. I will be renominated.” Moore predicted carrying not only Oswego and Fulton but most of the county. The Machine, however, prevailed and Moore was turned out of office in December.
Further humiliation followed. Early in 1908, unnamed Republicans applied to the New York State Comptroller’s Office for an audit of the county’s financial records. While men connected with the probe had “the highest regard for the honesty of former Treasurer Thomas Moore,” the methods of doing business in the county were such “that the comptroller will in all probability declare that there was the greatest mismanagement.”
On April 16, 1908, State Comptroller Martin H. Glynn issued his report in which he detailed the “many irregularities in the conduct of the office of county treasurer during the incumbency of Thomas Moore.”
Moore’s alleged failings included paying personal and political bills out of county funds and then reimbursing the money. Glynn’s report continued: “No evil intent was discovered, and the opinion is expressed that Treasurer Thomas Moore was intentionally honest, but that, through a long incumbency of the office, he became careless, made errors and permitted many vicious practices to creep into his official conduct. Still this system is condemned in strong terms by the examiners.”
Public embarrassment apparently was insufficient to satisfy Moore’s enemies. In June 1909, he endured a two-day trial for “willful misappropriation of funds.” The jury quickly found him not guilty.
Although Moore’s public career ended unhappily, he was an honored member of two local institutions. He was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 on May 29, 1880, serving as lodge trustee for many years. He was one of the incorporators of the Masonic Temple Association in May 1899.
Even more dear to him was his membership in J. D. O’Brian Post No. 65 Grand Army of the Republic. Records reveal that he mustered in on Aug. 30, 1878, soon after the post was organized. He was elected commander 16 times, only resigning in January 1914 on account of ill health.
Moore’s name was frequently listed among the delegates to state encampments. In 1910, state commander-in-chief DeWitt C. Hurd appointed him chief mustering officer. The next year he was named to the prestigious council of administration at the state encampment.
He took part in many regimental and veterans’ reunions. In 1910, he presided at the annual meeting of 110th Regiment in Pulaski and was re-elected president of the Veterans’ Association.
He also maintained ties with local business concerns. He was associated with the Citizens’ Lighting Company and in 1907 was elected a director and vice-president.
Thomas Moore and Ella Robinson were married ca. 1875. They were the parents of two sons, William and Thomas, and a daughter Blanche. Ella died on May 9, 1910, after both sons had died. During the latter part of his life Moore, who suffered from heart trouble, and his daughter habitually spent their winters in Ponce, Florida.
On June 16, 1914, Thomas Moore suffered a fatal heart attack at his home and died before medical assistance could be summoned. Obituaries called attention to his military record and lengthy community involvement, politely overlooking his political and legal woes. In fact, an editorial in the Oswego Daily Palladium, headlined “Honest Tom Moore” praised his time as county treasurer: “As soldier, business man and public official, he had served with distinction and his record as County Treasurer for over a generation will probably never be equaled.”
Thomas Moore was buried next to Ella and other members of the Moore family in Riverside Cemetery.
