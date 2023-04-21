Wilcox brothers

Simon B. Wilcox, left, and Florence F. Wilcox, were staunch members of the Republican Party.

 Oswego Daily Times

Simon B. and Florence F. Wilcox, long-time prominent politicians and businessmen in Oswego City, were the sons of Heman Wilcox and Eleanor Van Buren.

Heman Wilcox was recorded in Oswego Village records as early as 1842 when he was the tax collector. Before that time, however, he and Eleanor resided in Hamilton, where Simon was born on June 7, 1832. Florence was born in Oswego on August 12, 1840. Other known children included Frances, Byron, Charles Edward Wright, and Rebecca.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.