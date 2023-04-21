Simon B. and Florence F. Wilcox, long-time prominent politicians and businessmen in Oswego City, were the sons of Heman Wilcox and Eleanor Van Buren.
Heman Wilcox was recorded in Oswego Village records as early as 1842 when he was the tax collector. Before that time, however, he and Eleanor resided in Hamilton, where Simon was born on June 7, 1832. Florence was born in Oswego on August 12, 1840. Other known children included Frances, Byron, Charles Edward Wright, and Rebecca.
What happened to most of the family is unknown. Eleanor died in 1852 and Rebecca in 1853. Both were buried in the 4th Ward Cemetery. According to Crisfield Johnson, Heman Wilcox was 2nd Ward alderman in 1851 and 1852.
His last known enumeration in Oswego occurred in 1855 when he was living with Frances and Florence. Byron and Edward had been “farmed out” to Abram and Rachael Levy in Oswego, who described them as their sons.
Simon had recently married Mary C. Wilcox, daughter of Robert Wilcox and Kezia Rider, and was living in Oswego. By 1860, only Simon’s family remained here.
On Dec. 23, 1861, Florence F. Wilcox, residing in Walworth, Wisconsin, enlisted in the 13th Wisconsin Regiment, mustering into Company C. Therefore it is probable but not confirmed that Heman and his other surviving children moved west, settling in Wisconsin.
The 13th Wisconsin saw action in Missouri, Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee, doing duty from August-November 1862 at Forts Henry and Donelson, Tennessee, which had been captured by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant the previous February. On Jan. 13, 1864, Florence re-enlisted. The reconstituted veteran regiment saw action in Decatur, Georgia, in late 1864. The unit mustered out on Nov. 25, 1865.
In the meantime, Simon was living in Oswego with Mary and their only child, Frederick. He was exempted from military duty in October 1863 because of some unspecified physical disability and was working as a carpenter.
The exact date of Florence’s return to Oswego City is unknown, but in May 1866 Simon and Florence were advertising their new grocery store, Wilcox and Brother, which they had purchased from Edward D. Stacy. How long the brothers ran the store is unknown. Simon for several years was involved with Henry D. McCaffrey in the sale of telegraph and telephone poles and Florence worked for the Kingsford Starch Co.
Simon became interested in Republican politics, serving as an elections inspector for several years.
In October 1879, the Common Council appointed him superintendent of public works. As such, he was responsible for keeping the streets and park walks cleared during the winter. Responding to an anonymous complaint published in the Oswego Daily Palladium through the pages of the Oswego Daily Times on Dec. 27, 1882, he took issue with the charges, suggesting the anonymous complainants were disgruntled Democrats:
“If they want Mr. Poucher to do something let them engraft in the charter some way to do this work and pay the men for doing it and I assure you it will be done.” He concluded: “One thing more: if any person has a just complaint to make, he need not be ashamed of his name at the bottom of it.”
Wilcox later was employed as a city engineer. For several years served as the appointed commissioner of deeds.
Simon Wilcox was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 F & A M on November 27, 1866. He subsequently became a member of Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons and Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, Knights Templar. He was active in all three organizations, serving in some capacity or other for many years.
He was recognized as the longest serving secretary of Oswego Lodge, holding that office for 40 years. He was re-elected treasurer of Royal Arch numerous times and held the office of recorder in Commandery. He was a member of Scottish Rite Lodge of Perfection and held the office of thrice puissant grand master from 1902-1904. He was also a member of Media Shrine in Watertown.
Florence F. Wilcox married Mary Gertrude Parsons on Jan. 8, 1868. She was the daughter of Portius Parsons, first worshipful master of Oswego Lodge No. 127. The couple had two daughters and one son.
Like his brother, Florence was a staunch Republican. In 1889 and in 1890, he was elected 4th Ward alderman. An editorial in the Republican newspaper, the Oswego Daily Times, on March 1, 1890, extolled his worthiness: “Florence F. Wilcox has faithfully represented his ward in the Common Council during the last year and will continue to do so for the year to some. Such gentlemen as Mr. Wilcox should be kept in the council.”
He ran again in April 1908 in a special election to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Alderman Albert L. Hagenbruch. Although the favored candidate, he lost to John Fitzgibbons, who later became city mayor.
In 1909, in recognition of his party loyalty, the Republicans appointed him the janitor of the County Building, a position he would hold until his retirement in December 1919.
Florence, like his brother, was quick to respond to negative criticism, real or perceived. In August 1917, he refused to allow the Draft Board to use County Building rooms because, as he explained, he had not been directed to do so by the Board of Supervisors.
He vented his frustration in a letter published in the Oswego Daily News on Aug. 4, 1917:
“Having read in the columns of your paper the purported interviews from certain members of the draft board of the city of Oswego, in which these men of high standing seemed to believe that the high honor gives them arbitrary powers and authority to overrun and override the civil rules and regulations of the municipality, I believe I should now defend my position. When I served in the war of ’61 to ’65, I had thoroughly imbued in me the thought and feelings that a faithful soldier should obey orders. I now receive my orders from the board of supervisors of the county of Oswego, and until that honorable body directs me to kneel to the fanciful whim of a couple of gentlemen I shall remain steadfast and be a loyal soldier and do my duty. I have never retreated and do not expect to now.”
For his efforts, the members of the Draft Board had him arrested briefly.
Florence Wilcox was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 on April 4, 1867. In 1893 he was elected a director of the Masonic Life Association and Simon was elected vice president.
He was also a member of John D. O’Brian Post No. 65 Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), mustering into the post on June 1, 1888. He and his family worshipped in the Congregational Church.
Simon B. Wilcox, described as “one of Oswego’s best known citizens and a man prominent in Masonic circles,” died on May 30, 1910, and was buried with Masonic rites in Riverside Cemetery. His wife, Mary, died on May 9, 1919.
Florence F. Wilcox died on May 6, 1921. The bearers at his funeral were representatives of Post O’Brian and Oswego Lodge. After the firing squad “fired the final volley at the grave,” he was buried in the family plot in Riverside next to Mary Gertrude, who had died on March 10, 1914.
