Oswego City native Samuel C. Forsyth was prominent in Masonic circles for over 30 years.
Born in September 1859, Samuel was the second youngest child in a family of 12. His father, William Forsyth, a stone mason, was a native of Scotland. His mother, Mary Wallace, was born in Ireland. Samuel’s eldest brother, Andrew Clyde, was born in Canada. According to the 1855 New York State census, the family had moved to Oswego City in the mid-1840s. Samuel attended the local schools and pursued a number of occupations. In 1880, he was a fireman on the railroad.
In the latter years of the 19th century, Oswego boasted three casket factories, one of which was the Lake City Casket Company, located on Liberty Street. Its officers included such well-known names as local printer R. J. Oliphant and businessman/politician George B. Sloan. From 1890-1893, Samuel C. Forsyth was a director and superintendent of the operation.
Forsyth left the casket company to oversee the Oswego Water Works. He became foreman of the Water Department when the city took over the plant. By 1899, he was the inspector for the Water Department, a position he held until 1904. The city directory for 1904 reveals he was operating a laundry at 141 W. Bridge St. Apparently that endeavor was short-lived.
For the remainder of his working life, Forsyth was employed by the New York Central Railroad. He held various positions, including road plumber, water inspector, and foreman of the steam fitters. He was still working at the time of his death.
Forsyth was a Republican and took an active interest in local politics. He was elected Fifth Ward supervisor for 1904 and ran for alderman in 1909. The family worshipped in Grace Presbyterian Church.
Samuel Forsyth was best known in Oswego for his association with the Masonic fraternity. He was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 on Oct. 4, 1892, and was appointed junior deacon for 1893. He was elected worshipful master for 1897, 1898, and 1899.
At the time Oswego City’s three Masonic lodges were interested in building their own temple and Forsyth was an eager advocate of the plan. An article published in the Oswego Daily Times in 1899 noted: “If any one man deserves credit for assisting in the initiatory steps toward a Masonic Temple that person is Samuel C. Forsythe, Worshipful Master of Oswego Lodge. Mr. Forsythe is young in Masonry but his advancement has been remarkable.”
Forsyth was elected worshipful master for a fourth time for 1902. At the annual meeting in December 1902, he was elected master for a fifth term. As a token of their appreciation the brothers presented him with a diamond ring. Past Worshipful Master Fred D. Wheeler “made the presentation speech and referred in flattering terms to the high esteem in which Mr. Forsythe was held by the members. He referred to his devotion to the cause of masonry and his deep interest in the welfare of Oswego lodge.”
At the end of his term in 1903, Forsyth was elected lodge trustee. His interest in the Craft was taking him elsewhere.
In addition to the three Blue Lodges in Oswego, York Rite bodies Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons and Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, Knights Templar, were popular and active. Forsyth was a member and officer in both of these organizations. In the early part of the 20th century, Masonic controversies were as regularly reported in the local press as political scandals, despite the fact that brothers were admonished to keep disputes and squabbles within the walls of the temple. No better example of the local interest in Masonic affairs can be cited than the news coverage of the trial of Dr. Ernest Manwaren in 1897 for bigamy and “conduct unbecoming a gentleman and a Mason” over which Samuel Forsyth, a first time worshipful master, presided.
Another Masonic dispute found itself exposed in the newspapers when Samuel Forsyth was generalissimo, or second officer, for Commandery. As such, he fully expected to be elected eminent commander in May 1904. Events of the previous year, however, made that expectation less probable because of political machinations occurring in 1902. Harry Patton Penfield had been second in command that year and was slated to become eminent commander for 1903. Members living outside of Oswego City, however, put forth another candidate, O. V. Davis of Pulaski, who won the election “after as pretty a game of electioneering as was ever played,” despite the fact that he had never held any other Commandery office. Now in May 1904, both Forsyth and Penfield wanted the office. Forsyth’s supporters alleged that Penfield, already a defeated candidate, had no real reason for contesting the election. Penfield contended that he had been robbed and demanded the office he thought he had a right to occupy.
The local newspapers carried long articles about the approaching election. A piece in the Syracuse Sunday Herald included photographs of both men. According to the reporting, considerable politicking was being done for both candidates although “neither Mr. Forsythe nor Mr. Penfield would discuss the matter when seen, each claiming the matter is one which the members of the commandery alone have the right to discuss among themselves.”
The news leaks continued. The two men reportedly met to discuss a compromise: if Forsyth withdrew in favor of Penfield, he would be guaranteed an uncontested election for 1905. Forsyth refused. On May 28, Forsyth won the election by a margin of eight votes. Penfield contented himself with generalissimo and the promise that he would be elected eminent commander without opposition for 1905. After the election, George Hay chastised the knights for leaking details about the controversy. Despite his rebuke, the Syracuse Sunday Herald reported the very next day that “George Hay, past commander, was very plain in his condemnation of the publicity which had been given to the internal quarrels among the members of the order. It was agreed that not a word should be said about the meeting outside the meeting room. It is said that an effort is to be made to ascertain the source from which the newspapers have been getting Masonic news.”
In 1905, Samuel C. Forsyth became a charter member and first worthy patron of the newly organized Lake City Chapter No. 352 Order of the Eastern Star. He served as worshipful master of Oswego Lodge again in 1909 and 1910. In December 1910, he was honored at a banquet for his many years of service: “Oswego Lodge feels greatly indebted for its success during the past few years to its past master, Samuel Forsyth, who in the seven years of his service as master has added very much to the fraternity by his faithful and untiring efforts.”
Forsyth married Leona A. Young in 1880. They were the parents of one daughter, Jessie May, who died on June 19, 1918. Leona died on May 17, 1922. Later that year Forsyth, himself in failing health, wrote his will.
Samuel C. Forsyth died unexpectedly of heart failure on Oct. 15, 1923. He was buried with Masonic honors in Riverside Cemetery next to Leona and Jessie May.
His will caused some consternation when it was published for, other than a small bequest to a niece and the gift of his Masonic diamond ring to a brother, Forsyth left nothing to his four surviving siblings. His estate, valued at over $12,000, was donated to various charities, including the Home for the Homeless and the Orphan Asylum. He directed that his house at 168 W. Utica St., its furnishings, and property he owned on Long Island be sold and the proceeds used to furnish the Samuel C. Forsyth Room in the Masonic Home in Utica, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.