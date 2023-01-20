Samuel C. Forsyth

Samuel C. Forsyth was for many years an active member of Oswego Lodge No. 127 F & A M, Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 RAM, Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, KT, and Lake City Chapter No. 352 OES, holding important offices in all of them.

 Photo courtesy of the Oswego County Historical Society

Oswego City native Samuel C. Forsyth was prominent in Masonic circles for over 30 years.

Born in September 1859, Samuel was the second youngest child in a family of 12. His father, William Forsyth, a stone mason, was a native of Scotland. His mother, Mary Wallace, was born in Ireland. Samuel’s eldest brother, Andrew Clyde, was born in Canada. According to the 1855 New York State census, the family had moved to Oswego City in the mid-1840s. Samuel attended the local schools and pursued a number of occupations. In 1880, he was a fireman on the railroad.

