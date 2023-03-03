A native Oswegonian, John D. Higgins presided over some of the city’s important advances and events. Called by some Oswego’s “greatest mayor,” he used his influence and authority to effect significant improvements in the port city.
Higgins was born on June 9, 1858, to John Bradley Higgins and Mary Ann D’Auby. He attended the city schools and the Normal School. His father was a lawyer and former Oswego County district attorney and John determined to pursue that career as well. In 1877, he began his studies in the law office of Rhodes and Richardson. He was admitted to the Bar in 1880 and two years later formed a partnership known as Rhodes, Coon, and Higgins.
On June 6, 1889, Higgins married Virginia Mary Kingsford, the only daughter of starch manufacturer Thomson Kingsford and Virginia J. Pettibone. In September 1891, Higgins and Coon dissolved their partnership because, as reported in the Mexico Independent, “Mr. Higgins goes to the starch factory to engage in business there.” He was a director of the company for many years. When Kingsford Starch became part of the National Starch Company in July 1900, Higgins was elected secretary-treasurer of the new firm.
John Higgins was a staunch Republican. He came to political prominence in 1888 when he was elected city attorney under the administration of Mayor Henry D. McCaffrey. In 1894, when Higgins was a candidate for the mayoralty, McCaffrey wholeheartedly supported him, as reported in the Oswego Daily Times on Feb. 23, 1894: “[McCaffrey] is unqualified in his approval of the nomination made yesterday and he asserts that in all his efforts to improve the financial affairs of the city he had the unremitting and invaluable assistance of City Attorney Higgins. He found that parties for years had neglected to pay taxes, both upon their own property and more especially as agents for property owned out of town, and in reaching these delinquents and in making arrangements for the collection of these back taxes he had the unremitting assistance of Mr. Higgins — their labors in looking up unpaid taxes, in some instances running back for years, frequently extended late into the night. It is unquestioned that the city has never had a more faithful and laborious official than John D. Higgins when he was city attorney.”
Higgins won the election and set about finding ways to pay off the city’s debt. He cut his own salary and those of several other city officials. His actions, like those of all politicians, were either praised lavishly or criticized severely. Nevertheless, his popularity and approval among the voters of both parties were such that he held the mayoralty from 1894-1899.
Mayor Higgins introduced a resolution in the Common Council on April 24, 1894, to revise the city charter. After the Common Council voted in favor of the resolution, Higgins appointed a committee to draft a new charter and present it to the Council for approval. Members included George B. Sloan, Wardwell G. Robinson, Elisha B. Powell, Henry H. Lyman, and Charles N. Bulger, among others. In March 1895, the committee made its final report which became law on April 24, 1895. Among the provisions was the change in dates for city elections. Up until this time those elections took place in March. Henceforth elections would take place in November at the same time as state and federal contests. Terms of office, which heretofore had been for one year, now would be for two years. Thus, although Higgins served six years, he was only elected four times.
Under the new charter, a bidding process would be required for all work on city properties. Of the four city commissions, members of two, schools and fire/police, would be voted upon by the elerctorate. The members of the other two, charity and public works, would be appointed by the mayor.
The year 1896 marked the centennial of the British evacuation of Fort Ontario and Mayor Higgins appointed a committee to develop some sort of city-wide celebration. If Higgins had envisioned the centennial celebration as a merely Oswego affair he was mistaken. The event was widely publicized and attracted thousands of tourists on July 15, 1896, the exact date the British surrendered the fort. A reporter for the Oswego Daily Palladium wrote: “The fifteenth of July, 1796, will live in the history of the nation; the fifteenth of July, 1896, will live in local history for all times. Twenty thousand strangers were crowded into Oswego yesterday to help celebrate the centennial anniversary of the evacuation of Fort Ontario by the British and so perfect were the arrangements that the vast crowd got away without a single mishap.”
The railroads brought loads of visitors to the Port City. Gushed the Oswego Daily Palladium: “It was the largest crowd of people seen in Oswego. One of the notable features of the day was the great number of former residents that were here. Old timers that have been absent for years came back to greet former friends and to have a good time.” A parade consisting of military units, bands, civic organizations, and children’s groups began at noon. Private parties were scheduled throughout the day. Over all this Mayor Higgins presided.
Less grand but nevertheless significant for Oswego’s development was Higgins’desire to improve the city streets. After commissioning engineer William Pierson Judson to conduct a study on the desirability of macadam to pave streets, Higgins authorized its use for Oswego.
Higgins left the mayor’s office at the end of 1899 but his political career did not end. He was elected justice of the peace for 1900. In 1911 he became a member of Oswego’s Department of Education: “The Hon. John D. Higgins is a man known for his deep interest in municipal affairs. As a former mayor of the city, and one of the best who ever held that office, he has always been ready and willing to take part in any movement for the upbuilding of the city.” He served as president of the commission in 1912 and favored constructing the proposed new high school and four new grade schools.
For several years he was a member of Oswego’s Water Service Commission and was instrumental in the city’s quest to obtain the revenue from the electricity generated by the high dam. From 1921-1925 he was a member of the State Industrial Board, serving as chairman in 1924.
Higgins, once described as “courtly, popular and resolute,” was active in Oswego’s civic and social life. He was a member of the Oswego Yacht Club, elected vice president in November 1881. He was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 on Sept. 28, 1886. He was a trustee of the Oswego City Savings Bank. He was a charter member of the Oswego Businesmen’s Association in 1892, serving as one of the first directors. In 1913, he was named one of 15 directors for the newly established Associated Chambers of Commerce for New York State. He was one of the incorporators of the Oswego Chamber of Commerce in January 1915 and named one of its first directors. He was a member of the Oswego County Historical Society, serving as president from 1913-1923. He was a trustee of the Orphan Asylum, Oswego Hospital, and Wells College.
Virginia Kingsford Higgins died on July 28, 1920, and was buried with her family in Riverside Cemetery. On Jan. 14, 1922 John D. Higgins married Katherine “Kate” Yuengling Remer in New Canaan, Connecticut. Kate was the granddaughter of David Gottlieb Yuengling, the founder of the Yuengling Distillery in New York City. The couple settled in New Canaan where Higgins opened a law practice.
On Jan. 1, 1950, Higgins was found dead in his bed, having suffered a coronary thrombosis. His body was sent to Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, New York, and was cremated. According to cemetery records his ashes were buried with other cremains. The site has no marker. Kate died on Aug. 31, 1960, and was buried in Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan, Connecticut.
