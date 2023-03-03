John D’Auby Higgins

John D’Auby Higgins long life was devoted to public service and civic involvement.

 Photo courtesy of the Oswego County Historical Society

A native Oswegonian, John D. Higgins presided over some of the city’s important advances and events. Called by some Oswego’s “greatest mayor,” he used his influence and authority to effect significant improvements in the port city.

Higgins was born on June 9, 1858, to John Bradley Higgins and Mary Ann D’Auby. He attended the city schools and the Normal School. His father was a lawyer and former Oswego County district attorney and John determined to pursue that career as well. In 1877, he began his studies in the law office of Rhodes and Richardson. He was admitted to the Bar in 1880 and two years later formed a partnership known as Rhodes, Coon, and Higgins.

