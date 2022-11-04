Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 17th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
Born in Mooers, Clinton County, New York, John Charles Churchill was to enjoy a career which took him to the legislative halls of government in Washington, D.C. His was a life which observed and participated in some of the most turmoil-filled times of this nation’s history.
John Churchill was born on Jan. 17, 1821, to Deacon Samuel Churchill, a War of 1812 veteran, and Martha Louisa Bosworth. He was descended from a long line of Churchills who colonized Massachusetts. Samuel Churchill was described as “prominent and respected, and always active in all matters of public interest and welfare for more than half a century.” Martha “was a woman of rare intelligence and of lovely character.”
It is little to be wondered at, therefore, that their son, John, graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont and the Dane Law School of Harvard University. He moved to Oswego in 1848 where he was admitted to the New York State Bar and began a practice lasting nearly 50 years.
Churchill’s abilities were quickly recognized. He was a member of the local school board from 1853-1856 and of the county board of supervisors in 1854 and 1855. He ran a successful campaign for district attorney, serving from 1857-1859. A highlight of this office was the prosecution of Dennis Sullivan, accused of killing Josiah Hibbard on Aug. 24, 1857. Despite Sullivan’s protestations of innocence, Churchill persuaded a jury that the young stranger was guilty. Sullivan was subsequently executed, the only person legally hanged in Oswego County.
Such visibility inevitably led to further office. From 1860-1863 Churchill was a county court judge.
Although not a soldier during the Civil War, Churchill was nevertheless actively involved with the effort. In 1862 Governor Edwin D. Morgan appointed him a commissioner to supervise the draft in various parts of Oswego County, ensuring that all laws and regulations were observed.
Churchill came to national prominence when elected a member of the House of Representatives for the Twenty-Second Congressional District, taking office in January 1867. By this time, Andrew Johnson had been president for almost two years. Johnson was unpopular. He was a senator from Tennessee when the Civil War began, the only one from a secessionist state to keep his seat. In 1862, after Tennessee had been retaken by Union forces, Lincoln appointed him its military governor. A slave owner from 1843, when the Emancipation Proclamation was published in 1863, he nevertheless freed his slaves and declared that slavery had to be eradicated. Impressed with his performance as military governor, Lincoln endorsed him as his running mate in 1864, although he was a Democrat. Johnson had his own views on Reconstruction and the “Radical Republicans” distrusted him because of his lenient stance.
The fight to guarantee former slaves civil rights resulted in the Civil Rights Act of 1866 which Johnson vetoed and Congress overrode. His opposition led to the formulation and adoption of the Fourteenth Amendment, commonly known as the “equal protection under the law” amendment. Johnson opposed this amendment because, among other things, all secessionist states were required to ratify it to rejoin the Union.
Since the Fourteenth Amendment did not address voting rights, southern states attempted to prevent Blacks from voting by local laws and intimidation. Certain “Radical Republicans” realized another amendment was necessary. After a long and contentious struggle, George Boutwell from Massachusetts and John C. Churchill hammered out a compromise version of the Fifteenth Amendment, which guaranteed the right to vote to all male Black citizens. This amendment was ratified on March 30, 1870.
Churchill was considered a loyal Republican and when members of the House of Representatives threatened to impeach President Johnson in 1867 he was expected, as a member of the House Judiciary Committee, to vote against the proposal. Therefore when the Judiciary Committee ruled on the matter in November, to the surprise of all, John C. Churchill signed his name to the majority opinion. Overnight, this relatively unknown representative from northern New York became a celebrity in Washington political circles. According to the Washington Evening Star, “Mr. Churchill waked up on Sunday morning to find himself famous. The rumor of a hundred tongues had it that this gentleman, by a change of base since July, had given the one vote wanting to make the majority report in favor of impeachment. The name of Churchill blazed out instantaneously, all pervading, displacing for the time being all the current names of the day. Johnson, Grant, Sherman, Sheridan — all paled before the name of Churchill.”
Not all the publicity was favorable, as revealed in the Wilmington (North Carolina) Daily Journal: “John C. Churchill, of New York, the fifth and last of the impeachment worthies, is a young man whose political convictions are not of the strongest kind. One not familiar with his history can say but little about him. He is not in a position to exercise any positive influence either by his advice or his vote. He has sealed his own fate in his District, and is undoubtedly enjoying Congressional honors for the last time. Men become by their acts famous and infamous. History’s just estimate will eventually place them all where they properly belong.”
The writer was incorrect. Churchill was re-elected for a second term. On Jan. 9, 1871, he introduced HR Bill 2634, which became known as the Second Enforcement Act. Signed into law by President Ulysses S. Grant on Feb. 28, 1871, this provision amended the Enforcement Act of 1870 which sought to combat efforts by the Ku Klux Clan and others to obstruct the voting rights of Blacks. Churchill’s bill added legal consequences to such behavior, including arrest and prosecution for election fraud, bribery, or voter intimidation.
After serving his second Congressional term, Churchill returned to Oswego and to his law practice. In January 1881, Governor Alonzo B. Cornell appointed him a justice of the New York Supreme Court to fill the term of Judge James Noxon who had recently died. In the fall of 1881, Churchill was elected to the post, remaining there until 1901when he reached the mandatory retirement age.
Churchill was a man totally committed to his community. In 1854, he was a member and auditor for the Oswego County Bible Society. He was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 on Oct. 2, 1855. He was a founding member and long-time secretary of the Riverside Cemetery Association. He was the superintendent of the First Presbyterian Church’s Sunday School for 20 years and one of the organizers of Grace Presbyterian Church. He served on the Board of Trustees of the Normal School and on the Board of Trustees of the local YMCA. Additionally, he was a member of the first Board of Directors of the Second National Bank in Oswego. When Syracuse University initiated its law school, Churchill was engaged to teach international law.
In 1894, Justice Churchill undertook a literary endeavor whose importance continues today. Known as Landmarks of Oswego County, New York, this monumental tome is required reading for anyone researching Oswego County history. In the preface Churchill wrote: “The detail of that development during the century now closing, rather than the history of the county during that period, has been the object aimed at in the ‘Landmarks’.” Using Crisfield Johnson’s History of Oswego County, NY, as a base, Churchill and his assistants, Wardwell G. Robinson, Lawson Muzzy, John Place, and many others, focused on schools, churches, civic organizations, and manufacturing since 1879, “Hoping that it may help to preserve the record of the origin and growth of Oswego County.”
On Sept. 11, 1849, John Churchill married Catherine Thomas Sprague in Oswego City. They were the parents of six children. Catherine died on March 4, 1899.
Churchill’s death on June 4, 1905, elicited numerous obituaries and Resolutions across New York State. The Oswego County Bar Association, of which he had been a founding member, met to eulogize him and his massive contributions to the legal profession. Attorney after attorney spoke about his character and his qualifications as a lawyer and a justice. Perhaps the best summation was made by John B. Higgins, a close friend: “He was a good lawyer and not a partisan judge. He made no distinction among the members of the bar about patronage, because of a difference in political beliefs. Judge Churchill did not cease to become a man when he was elected Judge.”
John Churchill was buried next to Catherine in the family plot in Riverside Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.