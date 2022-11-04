John Charles Churchill

John Charles Churchill’s legal skills and patriotism were instrumental in assisting the reunified nation to confront challenging situations in the post Civil War Reconstruction Period.

 Photo provided by the Oswego County Historical Society

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 17th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

Born in Mooers, Clinton County, New York, John Charles Churchill was to enjoy a career which took him to the legislative halls of government in Washington, D.C. His was a life which observed and participated in some of the most turmoil-filled times of this nation’s history.

