Although John B. McMurrich was not the only coal dealer in Oswego, his company promised and delivered fast and courteous service for 70 years.
John Bryce McMurrich was born in Toronto, Canada, on July 14, 1851, the son of John McMurrich and Janet Dickson, both natives of Scotland. The elder McMurrich immigrated to Canada in 1835.
A well-to do merchant, he was twice elected a member of the provincial government. John Bryce, apparently named for one of his father’s business partners, received a substantial education, attending Upper Canada College from 1860 to1867.
In 1871 John B. was living in Toronto with his family but in 1875, the year he claimed to have immigrated to the United States, he was living in Greece, New York. For several years he worked for S. B. Stuart and Co. in Rochester, learning the coal business.
In March 1882, he moved to Oswego as the agent for the Delaware and Hudson Canal (later Coal) Co. He formed his own firm, J. B. McMurrich and Co., which not only provided coal for the local retail market but also for wholesale distribution elsewhere.
An editorial in the Mexico Independent in April 1883 described McMurrich’s “enormous trestle that is being built on the west side by the D. L. & W RR. It stretches out into the harbor 980 feet and is 100 feet wide. It is to be used for shipping coal to Canada, Chicago and other western parts, and will have about fifty pockets, of large capacity, on each side.”
Another newspaper account claimed McMurrich did business with more than 100 agencies “with whom he conferred frequently, and through whom a tremendous volume of business was carried on. No man in the trade knew the coal business any better than Mr. McMurrich and his advice was sought frequently in times of fuel stress and he was able to speak from wide experience.”
In March 1947 the firm celebrated 65 years of service to Oswego customers. According to The Palladium-Times, J. B. McMurrich & Co. “justly could lay claim to being the coal company in Oswego longest in continuous business.”
On March 3, 1886, John McMurrich married Catharine Fenton Barnhart in Toronto, Canada. They were the parents of Kenneth and Katharine.
Kenneth McMurrich took charge of the J. B. McMurrich Coal Business in Buffalo after completing his education. Following his father’s death, he took over the entire operation. The firm conducted business until October 22, 1952, although Kenneth had died in 1934.
John McMurrich was involved with local commercial organizations and committees. In 1883, he was part of a delegation sent from Oswego to a Deep Water Way Convention in Washington, D.C. Other local delegates included Elisha Powell, Esq., John D. Higgins, and John S. Parsons.
He was active in the Board of Trade, the Oswego Chamber of Commerce and the New York State Coal Merchants’ Association.
He also served as a director of the First National Bank in Oswego.
As busy as he was with his business, which frequently took him to other parts of the United States and Canada, McMurrich became very involved with Oswego’s social and cultural life.
He was a long-time member of the Fortnightly Club and a charter member of the City Club, of which he was elected a director and vice president numerous times.
In 1906, he was named to the Reception Committee for the citywide Old Home Week. He affiliated with Oswego Lodge No. 127 F & A M on February 27, 1883. He was a supporter of societies for the prevention of cruelty to children and animals.
He became a part of the city’s yachting scene and in 1884 was named the general chairman for the Oswego Yacht Club’s first-ever ball.
With Charles H. Bond and others, he purchased the yacht Ethel in 1912 with a view to racing it.
He was a founding member and captain of a local canoeing club and a member of the American Canoe Association. In June 1885, he won a paddling race at Anger’s Island, Deseronto, Canada.
A dedicated sportsman, McMurrich participated in bowling and billiards tourneys held at the Fortnightly Club. He was a member of the Leatherstocking Club, and in 1900 he attended the Oneida County Sportsmen’s Association trap shooting competition.
His greatest sports-related passion, however, was golf. He was a member and trustee of the Oswego Country Club and was described as an “expert” golfer. It was his custom to travel to Pinehurst Golf Club in North Carolina each year to participate in a tourney as a member of the Tin Whistle Club.
An early advocate for the automobile, McMurrich founded and was the first president of the Oswego Automobile Club “and did much for good roads and better motoring conditions during his incumbency in office.”
In June 1910, he organized the first official Auto Club run through Oswego County which was deemed a “great success.” In November 1911, he was part of a delegation from Oswego County to a Good Roads Congress meeting in Rochester.
Alfred Tucker once described McMurrich leading a group of well-behaved children in a Veterans’ Day parade: “He was waving a flag. I can see him now, a big man with a beard.”
In November 1928, McMurrich and Kenneth made a business trip to Buffalo, returning on Saturday, Nov. 10. The next morning he suffered a massive heart attack and died “within a few minutes.”
After the funeral, the body was sent to Buffalo for cremation. His ashes were buried in the family plot in Riverside Cemetery in Oswego. Catharine, who died on April 21, 1941, lies beside him.
