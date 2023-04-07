James Benedict Farwell

James Benedict Farwell came to the United States in pursuit of a better life. With lifelong perseverance, honesty and integrity, he found it.

 Photo from National Cyclopaedia of National Biography

Although James B. Farwell’s origins are obscured in history, his life in the city of Oswego brought him financial success and personal happiness.

James Benedict Farrell was born on March 22, 1842, somewhere in Canada. His father may have been John Farrell or James Farrell. His mother was Mary Boyle. He had at least two brothers, Bryant and John.

