Although James B. Farwell’s origins are obscured in history, his life in the city of Oswego brought him financial success and personal happiness.
James Benedict Farrell was born on March 22, 1842, somewhere in Canada. His father may have been John Farrell or James Farrell. His mother was Mary Boyle. He had at least two brothers, Bryant and John.
According to his entry in National Cyclopaedia of American Biography, Farwell, an orphan, lived with the family of Arthur Young in Canton, New York. The only person by that name was born in 1850 and James does not appear on the 1855 New York State census as living in that family’s home. In fact, he was not enumerated at all. The American Biography article also states that he graduated from Oswego High School in 1862. Indeed, in 1860 he was living in Oswego in the home of William Gardner and attending school.
In 1900, James claimed he had immigrated to the United States in 1858, but what did that mean? Did he imply that he had crossed the border in 1858 or that he had come to Oswego in 1858? In 1865, Bryant was married to Julia Keenan and the father of Julia Lucretia, 8. John was married to Margaret Keenan and the father of Francis Peter, 7. Both children were born in Oswego, which suggests that all three brothers arrived in Oswego at the same time ca. 1857.
In 1910, the immigration date had changed to a more credible 1848 but the alteration still does not address the question of when he allegedly lived in Canton with the Young family.
In 1860, James was still using the surname Farrell, but by 1866 he had become James Farwell. A family tradition claims he changed the spelling because “That name Farrell [was] too Irish so he changed it to Farwell.” It is interesting to note that both Bryant and John retained the traditional spelling. They worshipped in the Catholic Church while James became a congregant of Christ Episcopal Church.
Farwell began his professional career in 1863 when he was employed by Osborn Platt as a bookkeeper. A year later, he formed a partnership with Slauson M. Platt to manufacture hydraulic and land plaster. When Platt died in 1865, Farwell formed another partnership with James Sloan which continued until 1873 when Albert M. Himes joined the business. Still later, the firm was known as Farwell and McCaffrey. The final phase of the business was known as J. B. Farwell and Company and included Francis “Frank” Peter Farrell, his brother John’s son. In January 1917, Farwell retired and the partnership was dissolved.
Over the years Farwell and his partners engaged in several types of business. Until 1881, the company manufactured cement and lime but discontinued that occupation to become wholesale merchants of building supplies and shippers of cargoes to Canada and the Midwest.
As early as 1879, Farwell was dealing in telegraph poles with John Mott. In that year, they had a contract to build a telegraph line from Syracuse and Buffalo and Niagara Falls for the Central Union Telegraph Company. When Henry McCaffrey joined the firm he brought with him expertise in telegraphy, a skill he had learned while serving in the military during the Civil War. According to an article published in the Oswego Daily Times in March 1890, “McCaffrey & Farwell have established yards in this city and will continue to keep a stock of cedar poles suitable for telephone, fire alarm, electric light and electric railroad lines.” For years, Farwell and McCaffrey provided poles to Western Union Telegraph Company, Postal Telegraph Company, and American Telephone and Telegraph Company.
Farwell traveled widely to locate timber and was noted for his honorable dealings with clients and employees. An article from the Orillia Daily News in Ontario, Canada, reprinted in the Oswego Daily Times reported that McCaffrey and Farwell did thousands of dollars’ worth of business buying and selling cedar poles: “The work of purchasing, inspecting and shipping the poles is reduced to a science and although covering so much territory, goes forward with the regularity of clockwork. Each branch of railway in Canada and Michigan is looked after by a foreman who makes contracts with producers, estimates the poles when drawn, makes liberal advances on poles so delivered, and pays promptly spot cash when loaded, or finally inspected.”
The Canadian reporter continued: “One of the most favorably known superintendents on the staff is Mr. John Hall, of this town, who is looked upon by jobbers on his division as an authority on cedar and as the poor man’s friend. Mr. J. W. Blair makes a popular lieutenant and has full charge of the business under Mr. J. B. Farwell (who has won more sincere friends during his two years’ stay in our town than any other man we happen to know of.) Coupled with his liberal and courteous treatment of all who have business with him, and his sterling business integrity, he has a faculty of handling his employees in such a way that they each seem to have the deepest personal interest in the welfare of the business.”
Although his business consumed much of Farwell’s time, he took an active role in Oswego’s civic and social life. He became a trustee and vice president of Oswego City Savings Bank. He was a long-time member of the City Club and of the Fortnightly Club where he enjoyed bowling and whist.
Farwell was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 F & A M on July 17, 1866. He subsequently joined Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons on Nov. 19, 1866, and Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, Knights Templar on May 13, 1867. He was initiated into Media Temple of the Shrine, Watertown, on Dec. 14, 1896.
On Sept. 12, 1867, Farwell married Emma Caroline Dolloway in Oswego. They were the parents of three sons, all of whom lived to adulthood. Emma died of cancer on Oct. 25, 1904. Farwell married Bertha A. Hopper on June 4, 1910, in New York City. They had no children.
James Farwell succumbed to cancer of the larynx on March 11, 1919, in Oswego City. Obituaries and Resolutions paid tribute to his “highly respected personality and in business circles where his judgment was frequently solicited.” Resolutions issued by the Board of Trustees of Oswego City Savings Bank contained the following: “He was a man of unusual good judgment, of retiring manner, courteous and friendly, one who gained the esteem, confidence and friendship of all those who were fortunate enough to enjoy his acquaintance whether of a business, commercial or social nature.”
Farwell was buried in Riverside Cemetery next to Emma. Bertha lived in Cornwall, New York, at the time of her death on Nov. 27, 1943. She is buried with other members of her family in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.