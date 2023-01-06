Isaac B. Poucher

Isaac Buchanan Poucher dedicated over 50 years to training generations of teachers at Oswego Normal School. His vision and ability ensured that the institution would receive nationwide recognition for its instructional excellence.

 Photo courtesy of SUNY Oswego, Archives and Special Collections

An educator for much of his adult life, Isaac Buchanan Poucher expanded upon Edward Austin Sheldon’s vision for training teachers by making the Oswego Normal School famous nationwide.

Born in Manor, Columbia County, NY, on July 21, 1827, Isaac “Ike” was the son of Jacob Poucher and Margaret Sharpe Nunn. He was one of five brothers, two of whom, William A., and Jacob S., were to have a profound influence on his life.

