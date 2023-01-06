An educator for much of his adult life, Isaac Buchanan Poucher expanded upon Edward Austin Sheldon’s vision for training teachers by making the Oswego Normal School famous nationwide.
Born in Manor, Columbia County, NY, on July 21, 1827, Isaac “Ike” was the son of Jacob Poucher and Margaret Sharpe Nunn. He was one of five brothers, two of whom, William A., and Jacob S., were to have a profound influence on his life.
Isaac attended the local public schools, as well as Mexico Academy and Red Creek Union Academy. In 1847, he graduated from Albany Normal School and obtained a teaching job in Martville, reportedly at the salary of 75 cents per day. In addition to his teaching responsibilities he was expected to keep the school clean and heated.
The following year, Poucher moved to Oswego City, teaching at the Red School and the Yellow School. He was hired to be the principal of Oswego Academy, forerunner of Oswego High School, but resigned that position in 1852 to study medicine at the University of the City of New York. While at home in Oswego in 1854, he was asked to replace Mr. Barstow, the principal of one of the city’s grammar schools, on a temporary basis because the man was ill. When it became apparent that Barstow would not return, Poucher was hired permanently.
At the time, the educational leader in Oswego was Edward Austin Sheldon who soon recognized young Poucher’s teaching ability as well as his organizational and executive skills. He assigned Poucher to a second grammar school in 1855 and a third in 1859. When the Oswego Normal School was founded in 1861, Poucher became Sheldon’s co-worker in the endeavor. Sheldon put him in charge of the Mathematics Department, a position he held from 1865 to 1897.
For his excellence as a teacher, Hamilton College awarded him an honorary master of arts degree in 1866. Syracuse University followed suit in 1902 with an honorary doctor of pedagogy degree.
Poucher became involved with community affairs. He was raised a Master Mason on April 16, 1861, in Oswego Lodge No. 127 F & A M. He was active in Grace Presbyterian Church, together with Dr. Sheldon and Justice John C. Churchill. He assisted with the establishment of the German Lutheran Church in Oswego and served as its first Sunday School superintendent. He was a member of Oswego’s Leatherstocking Club, serving as its president in 1874.
He also took an interest in local politics. His brothers, Jacob and William, were stalwart Democrats in a decidedly Republican county. Jacob, who ran a livery stable, was also a member of Oswego Lodge No. 127. William A. Poucher was an attorney. The three men were frequently mentioned as delegates to Democratic conventions and caucuses, and in 1873-74, William Poucher represented Oswego’s First District in the New York State Assembly. In 1875-76 he was Oswego City’s mayor. From 1893-1897 he was the U.S. attorney for the northern district of the state. In short, he was a very influential politician.
William Poucher was also a close personal friend of Grover Cleveland, who in 1885, became the first Democratic president since the Civil War. Just as the Republicans had consistently done, he rewarded his friends and supporters with “plum” patronage positions. In Oswego, one of the most desirable was collector of customs. William Poucher pressured Cleveland to appoint his brother, Isaac, to the post, despite the fact that the term of the current collector, Republican John J. Lamoree, was supposed to extend through 1886.
The rumor was initially dismissed as pure nonsense. John B. Alexander, editor of the Republican Party’s newspaper, the Oswego Daily Times-Express, opined on July 10, 1885, that Professor Poucher would not abandon a permanent, well-paying teaching position to take on a temporary political post: “No, no! I. B. Poucher has not been appointed collector of the port of Oswego. But, hold on! We must not forget, now that we happen to remember it, that President Cleveland has established a reputation for doing the most unheard of and unexpected things in the matter of appointments.”
On July 31, 1885, Cleveland made it official: I. B. Poucher was to succeed John J. Lamoree immediately as collector of customs for the Port of Oswego. The response among local Republicans was predictable. Said the Syracuse Daily Standard: “The real collector will be William A. Poucher, the Democratic manager for the district, who will direct the patronage of the office and run it ‘for all it is worth’.” A reporter for the Times-Express asked many prominent Oswegonians of both parties their reaction to the appointment and most had little opposition to it. Their main concern was an apparent lack of qualifications. John B. Alexander accused William Poucher of nepotism: “Qualifications are of no consequence. Is he a supple, subservient tool of W. A. Poucher? This is the kind of civil service examination he is to be put through. There was but one man in the county who could be trusted, and Poucher found him — found him in his own family.”
Isaac Poucher was granted a leave of absence to become collector of customs. In August 1889, he resumed teaching mathematics at the Normal School.
Edward Austin Sheldon died on Aug. 26, 1897, and on Sept. 1, the board of the Normal School recommended Isaac B. Poucher to be his successor. Poucher continued Sheldon’s work to make the Normal School one of the finest in the nation. In May 1901, he was awarded a gold medal at the Paris Exposition “in recognition of his work on the normal school exhibit.” He also won a silver medal and diploma of honor at the Pan American Exposition.
In the early years of the 20th century, it became obvious that the current facilities housing the Normal School in Oswego City were inadequate to handle an expanding curriculum. In 1910, the board of managers purchased a large tract of land on the western edge of the city for the express purpose of building a new campus. Dr. Poucher laid the cornerstone on July 1, 1911, and supervised the construction of what ultimately became Sheldon Hall: “It was Dr. Poucher who first conceived the possibility of a new building, who first moved towards securing an appropriation, and who suggested the plans on which the new building is constructed.” It was “Dr. Poucher’s visible monument.”
When the building was dedicated in June 1913, Poucher used the occasion to announce his retirement, effective in October. His resignation letter paid tribute to associates and colleagues: “By our united efforts we have been able to construct and partially equip the most magnificent, capacious, and modern normal school building in the State of New York. To leave this building as a monument of my administration, occupied by the largest entrance class that has ever enrolled in this Normal School and also by the largest number of students pursuing purely pedagogical courses of instruction in the history of this institution, is a source of great gratification on my part.”
Isaac Buchanan Poucher was twice married. His first wife, Catherine L. Allen, whom he married in 1859, died on Dec. 26, 1881.
He married Matilda Sarah Cooper, a professor at the Normal School, on Feb. 4, 1890. She died on April 5, 1900.
Poucher himself died in Syracuse on May 11, 1920, at the age of 93. His body was returned to Oswego and buried with his wives in the Poucher family plot in Riverside Cemetery.
