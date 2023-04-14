Homan Hallock’s forebears sought to bring the light of Holy Scripture to Middle Eastern countries. He would help bring light to the entire world.
Hallock was the son of Homan Hallock and Adelia Farnsworth and grandson of Homan Hallock and Elizabeth Fleet Andrews. The grandfather was a missionary printer and while stationed on the island of Malta he studied the local languages and devised printing fonts for translations of the Bible. His most famous achievement was the development of Arabic fonts for the American Bible Society to use in Arabic editions of the Bible.
The subject of this sketch was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on April 22, 1883, the youngest of 12 siblings, at least two of whom went into the ministry. Despite the fact that his father died in 1895, he was able to attend Oberlin Academy, graduating in 1906. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1910 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
For the next 45 years, Hallock pursued a career in engineering and architecture, working first in Schenectady, New York, for General Electric for two years, then in Conway, South Carolina, as chief engineer for Southern Wood Products for a year.
When Hallock came to Oswego in 1913, the Diamond Match Company, with which he was to be associated for almost a half century, was known world-wide for its stick matches. Pictures from that era show huge piles of wood near the large complex awaiting processing into matches. Located on the shore of Lake Ontario where the steam plant now stands, the company in its heyday employed as many as six hundred workers. Several factors led to the decline of the company, including the introduction of book matches, transportation costs, and automation. By the time Hallock retired in 1955, the production of stick matches had diminished significantly and the company was in decline.
Hallock initially worked as a mechanical engineer but later was chief engineer for the whole enterprise, designing and supervising new plants in Dixfield, Maine; Springfield, Massachusetts; Plattsburgh, New York; and Spokane, Washington. He once was quoted as saying he was responsible for “about half the original assets of the company.”
On April 6, 1915, Homan Hallock married Elizabeth Faulkner Wheeler and the couple quickly became part of Oswego’s social scene. Both were members of the Oswego County Historical Society and Mrs. Hallock joined Winter Club, a prestigious women only city book club. The Hallocks worshipped in the Presbyterian Church where Homan became a trustee and elder. He was instrumental in the merger of First Presbyterian and Grace Presbyterian Church in 1936. He was named chair of the House and Grounds Committee in 1945 and supervised enlarging the choir loft and paneling of the chancel. In 1961, in recognition of his devotion to the church, the congregation renamed the church house Hallock Hall.
Homan Hallock was raised a Master Mason in Frontier City Lodge No. 422 F & A M. When the Masons contemplated purchasing the Cullinan Building in 1925 to build a new temple Frontier City named Hallock to the planning committee. He served as worshipful master in 1926.
The chief beneficiary of Hallock’s avocations was the YMCA. He was a long-time director and served on numerous committees. He was president from 1940-1947. He directed the expansion of the facility and worked vigorously to increase membership. In 1961, shortly before he left Oswego to reside in Portland, Maine, the YMCA awarded him a life membership “for his nearly half century of work and contributions” to the organization.
Hallock used his influence to promote support for the war efforts during World War II. He encouraged local residents to contribute to the War Fund Drive of the American Red Cross in 1943. He advocated use of the YMCA as a social setting for soldiers stationed at Fort Ontario.
He was a member of the Community Chest and the Chamber of Commerce. He was a charter member of a men’s business organization known as the Torch Club. He served as president in 1953-1954 and was subsequently elected a director for three years.
Although Hallock never held public office he was keenly aware of local politics. In 1941, he helped organize and was elected president of a group known as the Tax League, whose aim was to lower the city tax rate by severely cutting budget items. At a public budget hearing in February 1943, Hallock pointed out that since the war was going to diminish the work force significantly the Department of Works could not possibly spend all the money tentatively allotted to it!
Hallock served the community in many other ways. Mayor M. Prouse Neal named him to the Water Service Board in 1924. When Oswego Hospital contemplated an expansion in 1947, Hallock was prevailed upon to design the plans. He was one of the buyers of the Pontiac Hotel in 1957 and was elected president of the group. Over the next year he supervised extensive renovations which were put on display at an open house in June 1958.
The Hallocks left Oswego in 1961 and settled in Portland, Maine, but retirement did not mean an end to his community involvement. He and Elizabeth became active in the local Congregational Church. They served as co-presidents of the Best Years Club composed of persons over 65 years of age. Homan joined the Kiwanis Club.
In 1965, he was the president of a non-profit housing group, Cumberland Manor, which was formed to construct a high rise apartment building. The proposal was in the early stages with applications filed for federal loan monies. The scheme ultimately failed when federal monies were denied.
The couple traveled extensively. Local newspapers detailed their trips to the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, the Mediterranean, and elsewhere. Upon their return the travelers entertained friends with slide shows about their adventures.
Elizabeth Hallock died in a nursing home on Dec. 29, 1978, “after a long illness.” Homan also died in a nursing home on April 16, 1985, only six days before his 102nd birthday. His body was cremated and the ashes delivered to his children.
