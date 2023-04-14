Homan FitzGreene Hallock

The Diamond Match Company where Homan Hallock was employed for almost 50 years was at one time a premier manufacturer of stick matches. Seen in the photo are large stacks of lumber awaiting processing.

Homan Hallock’s forebears sought to bring the light of Holy Scripture to Middle Eastern countries. He would help bring light to the entire world.

Hallock was the son of Homan Hallock and Adelia Farnsworth and grandson of Homan Hallock and Elizabeth Fleet Andrews. The grandfather was a missionary printer and while stationed on the island of Malta he studied the local languages and devised printing fonts for translations of the Bible. His most famous achievement was the development of Arabic fonts for the American Bible Society to use in Arabic editions of the Bible.

