Henry K. Eason

Henry K. Eason’s monument in Riverside Cemetery pays tribute to two important parts of his life: his wartime service in the U.S. Navy and his membership in the Masonic fraternity.

 Natalie J. Woodall photo

Henry K. Eason was a familiar figure on the streets of Oswego for many years yet his early life and experiences are mired in mystery.

Although Henry was born in New Haven, New York, on Feb. 5, 1837, and his parents are unidentified. Two good possibilities are Calvin Eason and his third wife, Alice Elsie Crandall Rathbone, both of whom are buried in New Haven Rural Cemetery.

