Henry K. Eason was a familiar figure on the streets of Oswego for many years yet his early life and experiences are mired in mystery.
Although Henry was born in New Haven, New York, on Feb. 5, 1837, and his parents are unidentified. Two good possibilities are Calvin Eason and his third wife, Alice Elsie Crandall Rathbone, both of whom are buried in New Haven Rural Cemetery.
Not until 1865 was Henry enumerated on any census, federal or state. Received information relates that Henry wanted to be a sailor and left home at the age of 13 to ship on the Great Lakes.
The first confirmed facts about his naval career are located in the U.S. Navy Rendezvous Records for 1857. On Nov. 17, 1857, Henry K. Eason enlisted in the U.S. Navy in New York City for a term of three years. His entry records that he had seen three years’ prior service aboard the North Carolina. One unconfirmed story was that “after rounding Cape Horn his ship became surrounded by a field of drift ice and was carried south as far as any known craft had gone before or since.” A more reliable, confirmed, tale dealt with his time aboard the USS Marion. From 1858-1860 this ship was part of the British African Squadron whose mission was blockading and capturing slave ships.
On Nov. 14, 1861, Eason again enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His service record reveals that he spent time aboard the USS Independence which was stationed in New York City as a receiving ship for new recruits.
The war began in earnest for young Henry when he was assigned to the USS Restless with the rank of acting master’s mate. He was subsequently promoted to acting ensign. The Restless was sent to Port Royal, South Carolina, in January 1862 as part of the South Atlantic Blockading Squadron. In February, the Restless went to Bull’s Bay after the captain had been informed of a grounded Confederate ship. In the process of investigating that vessel, the captain learned about three other ships lying at anchor nearby. At 1:30 in the morning of Feb. 14, he sent a crew to capture or destroy them. Among the sailors detailed for this task was Henry K. Eason who was complimented for the “efficient manner of carrying out orders.”
The Restless spent much of the year capturing and destroying blockade runners. In March 1862, a boat “under the command of Acting Master’s Mate Henry Eason from the U. S. S. Restless, captured the schooner Lydia and Mary with a large cargo of rice for Charleston, and destroyed an unnamed schooner in the Santel River, South Carolina.” In addition to rice, many blockade runners carried vast amounts of salt. In December 1862, the Restless entered Harbor Creek where the crew found and destroyed salt works. The sailors also destroyed the gun batteries and magazine on nearby Bull’s Island.
The Union realized early in 1863 that the Confederates were making an industry of producing salt, a very important commodity in the days before refrigeration. In June 1863, the Restless was assigned to the Eastern Gulf Blockading Squadron off the west coast of Florida where it participated in many salt raids in that area. Eason’s name was mentioned at least twice in official reports.
In February 1864, he was sent in a cutter sent to West Bay, Florida, as part of an expedition to destroy an important Confederate salt works rebuilt after being destroyed in December 1863. The operation was pronounced “entirely successful” by Acting Master of the Restless, William R. Browne.
On Oct. 6, 1864, Eason led a raiding party on the salt works located in St. Andrew’s Bay. As reported by Acting Rear Admiral Cornelius Stribling, Eason’s detail destroyed 50 salt boilers, each holding 500 to 1,000 gallons of water; 90 kettles for making salt, and 300 bushels of salts, in addition to burning wagons, outbuildings, and living quarters. So impressed was Stribling that he recommended that Eason be promoted.
The Restless was stationed off the coast of Florida for the remainder of the war but it is unknown if Henry Eason was there for the entire period. It is known that he was acting ensign on the Restless in 1865 but another source claims he spent time aboard the USS Cherokee with the rank of ensign.
When the 1865 New York State census was taken, Henry Eason, his wife Louisa Himes, and their infant daughter, Ellen, were living in Oswego City. Their wedding date is unknown but the ceremony may have occurred in 1862 when Eason was between enlistments. An even greater mystery is how and when the two met. Louisa, daughter of Whitford Himes and Philena Van Buren, was born in 1845 in the city of Oswego and resided there her entire life.
At the time of the census, Eason was still in the U.S. Navy and on Sept. 30, 1865, he was recorded as being on leave awaiting discharge. In 1890, when the Veterans’ Special Census was taken, he alleged he left the Navy on Dec. 4, 1865.
After the war, Eason held a variety of occupations. In 1866, he was still a sailor. In 1870, he claimed to be an assistant U.S. marshal. In 1875 and 1880, he was an engineer on the Delaware and Lackawanna Railroad.
He was also in the employ of the United States Corps of Engineers as an inspector of harbors and breakwaters. In 1883, a local newspaper reported he was being sent to Sackets Harbor. In 1884, it was reported he was going to Vermont “to superintend government work.” His reputation was described in an article published in the Delaware City News on April 11, 1889: “Cordially do we welcome United States Inspector H. K. Eason among us again. Col. Eason is one of the best Inspectors of River and Harbor Works in the service, and a gentleman of the old school, courteous and congenial; he is gladly welcomed wherever he goes.” Where the title of colonel originated is unknown. No other reference to it has been located.
Henry K. Eason was something of an inventor. In 1893, he and Patrick Fitzgibbons, his next door neighbor, were awarded a patent from the Dominion of Canada for “improvements to steam generators.”
Eason was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge 127 on Feb. 16, 1886. He was also a member of the local yachting establishment and Rensselaer Bailey Post No. 19 Grand Army of the Republic. In politics he was a Republican. The Eason family worshipped in Oswego’s First Baptist Church.
On Feb. 8, 1908, just three days after his 71st birthday, Henry died at his home on the Hall Road. He had suffered from rheumatism for many years. The Masons conducted a funeral service for him after which his body was placed in the vault at Riverside Cemetery. On May 8, he was buried “with full Masonic ceremonies.” A lengthy obituary appearing in the Syracuse Post-Standard detailed his colorful, yet somewhat mysterious, naval career. Louisa, who died on June 21, 1919, lies beside him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.