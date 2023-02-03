Born in Orwell, New York, on June 1, 1877, Harvey Irving Pratt, commonly known by his middle name, was the eldest child of Ralph Pratt and Ella Minerva Montague. Although he trained to become a school teacher, fate had other plans for him.
Pratt was educated in Pulaski Academy following which he attended Rochester Business Institute. He graduated from Oswego Normal School with the Class of 1904. He also taught in local schools for several years.
In March 1901, the local newspapers announced that H. Irving Pratt, a third-year student at the Normal School, was a leading candidate for the office of school commissioner of Oswego’s Third Educational District. His credentials included two years’ experience as a teacher, a holder of the first grade uniform teacher’s certificate, and his current enrollment in the classical course at the Normal School.
Oswego County was divided into three educational districts, and the third encompassed much of the northern section including Mexico, Boylston, Redfield, Orwell, and Williamstown, among others. The job of the school commissioner was similar to that of today’s superintendent of schools, “one of the most important connected with our present system of public instruction.” It was also a political position and delegates met at conventions to nominate the candidate for their respective party.
The incumbent school commissioner for the Third District, C. Edward Jones, resigned in March 1901 to take another position. Pratt was recommended to replace him until the next election by no less a venerable personage than Isaac B. Poucher of the Normal School. On March 19, 1901, Justice Merrick Stowell, the political boss of the Oswego County Republican Party, announced that he was that day appointing Pratt to complete Jones’ term, based on the recommendations of Assemblyman Thomas M. Costello, local politicians, and school trustees: “Mr. Pratt seems to be a young man of exceptional ability and Judge Stowell feels confident that the appointment will prove an excellent one.”
Pratt was twice elected school commissioner. For the next four years, he arranged and chaired many teachers’ institutes. He scheduled teacher examinations and disseminated curricula and information about teaching requirements and credentials. He periodically visited the many rural schools in his district. As the editor of the Mexico Independent reported in November 1904, Pratt had just visited the Mexico Academy and “spoke in the highest terms of the excellent work being done by both teachers and pupils.” He was elected secretary of the New York State Association of School Commissioners and Superintendents in January 1903. He frequently was invited to present scholarly papers at education conferences. One such paper, delivered at a Teachers’ Institute in Dolgeville, New York, was titled “The Origin and Development of the Common School System.”
In the summer of 1904, Pratt was engaged to teach geography methods, physiography, and geology at the State Summer School in Chautauqua, the only school commissioner so invited. He announced in January 1905 that he would not seek re-election and gave as his reason that “he will take advanced work at Columbia University in New York, fitting himself for higher educational work.”
Pratt’s motivation for resigning his position was in all probability also based on other personal matters. On Aug. 25, 1904, he married Fannie Selleck, also a student at the Normal School. She was the daughter of Wilbur Selleck and Flora Filkins. The young couple moved into the Selleck home at 150 E. Fourth St., Oswego City, and resided there for their entire married life.
Wilbur Selleck was a prominent member of the Oswego community. He served three terms in the New York State Assembly, was elected Oswego County sheriff, and appointed deputy collector of customs. He was a member of Oswego Lodge No. 127 F & A M. In 1903, he opened Selleck’s Shoe Store, located at 41 E. Bridge St. In June 1905, H. Irving Pratt joined his father-in-law in its operation. Upon Selleck’s death in March 1913, Pratt assumed complete ownership of the business. In the years to come, his name was frequently mentioned in the local newspapers after attending various shoe salesmen’s conventions. He belonged to the New York State Retail Shoe Dealers’ Association and served as its president.
Pratt had other business dealings. In February 1908, the state incorporated the Oswego Garage Company and Pratt, Wilbur Selleck, and Benjamin Denton were selected as first year directors.
Myron Walker Brooks owned and operated the M. W. Brooks Knitting Company in Oswego. In 1912, he, Pratt, and Herman Kandt, formed the B & P Footwear Company which produced infants’ shoes, moccasins, boot socks, and Comfort Slippers. Located on Cayuga and West First streets, the business not only produced footwear “made in Oswego” but also trained young men and women in the shoemaking trade. For many years, Pratt was the firm’s president and treasurer.
Pratt was active in Oswego’s civic organizations. He belonged to the Chamber of Commerce, the Retail Businessmen’s Association, and the Kiwanis Club. He was a long-time director of the YMCA. He was a member of the Congregational Church and long-time member of Oswego County’s chapter of Christian Endeavor, an organization devoted to encouraging young people to become active church workers. He also held membership in the League of the Maccabees and was the group’s secretary for several years.
In 1907, H. Irving Pratt was raised a Master Mason in Aeonian Lodge No. 679 F & A M. He became a member of Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons in the same year, subsequently joining Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, Knights Templar. He became a member of Media Temple of the Shrine in October 1908. He was elected worshipful master of Aeonian Lodge No. 679 for both 1913 and 1914. He was installed as eminent commander of Commandery on April 26, 1915. He was a member of the Past Masters’ Association.
In April 1935, Pratt was appointed grand representative of the Grand Lodge of Western Australia near the Grand Lodge of the State of New York. His two-year appointment came as a “complete surprise” to him and he accepted the commission “in a brief speech in which he spoke feelingly of his associations in the past in Masonry and pledged himself to fulfill the duties imposed by his appointment.”
On April 18, 1942, while on a business trip to New York City, H. Irving Pratt died unexpectedly after suffering a massive heart attack. His brothers in Aeonian Lodge took charge of the funeral after which he was buried in Riverside Cemetery. Fannie, who died in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sept. 7, 1956, lies beside him.
