H. Irving Pratt

H. Irving Pratt was a long-time business and civic leader in Oswego City.

 Photo courtesy of the Oswego County Historical Society.

Born in Orwell, New York, on June 1, 1877, Harvey Irving Pratt, commonly known by his middle name, was the eldest child of Ralph Pratt and Ella Minerva Montague. Although he trained to become a school teacher, fate had other plans for him.

Pratt was educated in Pulaski Academy following which he attended Rochester Business Institute. He graduated from Oswego Normal School with the Class of 1904. He also taught in local schools for several years.

