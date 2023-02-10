Harry M. Stacy

Harry M. Stacy was a prominent member of Oswego County’s legal profession.

 Photo courtesy of Oswego County Historical Society

Harry Marvin Stacy was a country lad whose determination and skill catapulted him to the top of Oswego County’s Republican Party. As a lawyer and district attorney he was considered among the best of his time.

Harry Stacy was born in New Haven, New York, on Nov. 7, 1877, the son of Henry A. Stacy and Julia Eloise Marvin. He attended Mexico Academy and then enrolled in Syracuse University, where he was a member of the varsity track team, president of the debating team, and editor-in-chief of the Onondagan. He graduated from the Law School in 1901 and was admitted to the Bar the same year.

