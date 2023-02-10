Harry Marvin Stacy was a country lad whose determination and skill catapulted him to the top of Oswego County’s Republican Party. As a lawyer and district attorney he was considered among the best of his time.
Harry Stacy was born in New Haven, New York, on Nov. 7, 1877, the son of Henry A. Stacy and Julia Eloise Marvin. He attended Mexico Academy and then enrolled in Syracuse University, where he was a member of the varsity track team, president of the debating team, and editor-in-chief of the Onondagan. He graduated from the Law School in 1901 and was admitted to the Bar the same year.
Stacy began his law career in the office of H. L. Rowe. He later would be employed as county court stenographer and grand jury stenographer under district attorneys William Baker and Francis Culkin. He served as assistant district attorney from 1926-1929 under Don A. Colony.
A staunch Republican, Stacy was elected district attorney on that ticket in 1930, serving three terms in the office. He once remarked: “I have seen a lot of trouble and all my work in the district attorney’s office hasn’t been pleasant.” Opposing attorneys found him an “honest and able public official.” He was possessed of “a very high and intense degree of integrity” and a strict sense of fairness, particularly when proposing sentences for convicted felons.
Nevertheless the political winds shifted in 1940. Stacy was accused of misusing taxpayer funds by moving his office from the Court House to the County Building. He was chastised for using that office for not only official business but also for private practice. He lost the primary election to Floyd S. Spangle of Fulton and retired from public service in December 1940, returning to private practice with his son, Donald, who later was a county judge.
His connections with the Republican Party continued. He was the chair of the Oswego City Republican Committee, actively supporting local candidates. He was also a member and treasurer of the Republican County Committee.
Even with a busy career as an attorney and public official, Stacy found time for involvement in local civic organizations. He was a member of Beacon Light Lodge No. 462 IOOF, New Haven, and served as district deputy. When the past grand officers of Oswego County’s eighteen IOOF lodges decided in 1906 to form a county group, Stacy was elected the club’s first secretary.
Stacy was a life member of Oswego Elks Lodge No. 271 and a member of Christ Congregational Church.
Although the exact date is unknown Stacy was raised a Master Mason in Aeonian Lodge No. 679 F & A M in May 1905. He was elected worshipful master of that lodge for 1910 and appointed district deputy grand master in 1921. He was the lodge’s long-time secretary and was instrumental in the merger of Oswego Lodge No. 127, Frontier City Lodge No. 422, and Aeonian Lodge No. 679 in 1961.
Stacy was a charter member of Whango Grotto, organized on Feb. 16, 1921. He was elected the group’s first Chief Justice on Feb. 23, and its second Monarch in 1922.
He was a member of Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons, Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, Knights Templar, and Media Shrine Temple, Watertown.
On March 30, 1904, Harry Stacy married Irene Louise Bartlett. She joined Lake City Chapter No. 352 Order of the Eastern Star in 1906. Harry was initiated into the order in 1912. He was first elected the chapter’s worthy patron with Ina Smith as the worthy matron in 1914. He occupied the office through 1919 when Irene was elected worthy matron. Last elected in 1942, he served as worthy patron 25 times.
Stacy was appointed assistant grand lecturer of the 22nd District of the Order of the Eastern Star for 1915-1916. In 1935, he was elected associate grand patron of the Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star of the State of New York. He was elected grand patron of the order on Oct. 15, 1936 together with Mae E. Adams, grand matron. He was the only grand patron from the Oswego District until 1971 when James Wood of Constantia Chapter No. 123 was elected.
Harry and Irene were the parents of Julia Beryl, Ruth Louise, and Donald H. All were involved in Masonic bodies. Beryl and Ruth belonged to Lake City Chapter 352. Donald was raised a Master Mason in Aeonian Lodge, serving as worshipful master in 1938 and 1939. He was appointed district deputy grand master in 1943-44. Irene was appointed district deputy grand matron for 1926-1927. She was elected commissioner of appeals in 1934 for a two year term and appointed to fill an unexpired term in January 1956.
On Oct. 10, 1960, while attending Grand Chapter in New York City, Harry Stacy fell and fractured his left thigh. After spending time in Flower Hospital where doctors inserted a metal plate to stabilize the bones, he returned to Oswego by ambulance. He remained an invalid for the rest of his life, finally succumbing on Nov. 6, 1962, one day before his 85th birthday.
Justice Eugene Sullivan, formerly one of Stacy’s assistant district attorneys, eulogized him at a meeting of the Oswego County Bar Association: “He took the duties of District Attorney to heart, in that he believed that the accused should be brought to trial. He believed devotedly that the protection of the community depended entirely upon the speedy prosecution and conviction of the guilty.”
Harry Marvin Stacy was buried in the family plot in New Haven Rural Cemetery. Irene, who died on June 6, 1966, lies beside him.
