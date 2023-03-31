During Oswego’s heyday as a leading port on Lake Ontario, George Goble’s name was preeminent among shipbuilders throughout the region.
Born in Kinsale, Cork, Ireland, on Aug. 1, 1819, George Goble was the son of George W. Goble and Catherine Lucas. He left Ireland as a teenager and immigrated to Canada where he worked in New Brunswick and Quebec as a ship’s carpenter. He allegedly arrived in the United States in 1837 and by 1850 he was living in Oswego and working in Sylvester Doolittle’s shipyard.
Goble subsequently went into business for himself. An article published on the occasion of his 80th birthday reveals his first shipyard was at the foot of West Fourth Street. In 1859, he purchased a shipyard and dry dock from James A. Baker located near the site of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. He increased the size of his business by acquiring the Miller dry dock and marine railroad on the east side of Oswego Harbor. Over the course of the next 30 years his yard, boasting a workforce of more than 300 carpenters, built some of the most celebrated ships on the Great Lakes.
Among the Goble vessels were the schooners Syracuse, Titan, Bermuda, George Goble, T. S. Mott, and Knight Templar. Goble also built the bark Great West and the tug F. D. Wheeler.
Near the end of 1865 or in the early part of 1866, Goble formed a partnership with James Duncan MacFarlane, also a shipbuilder and local merchant. From the agreement came the Alanson Sumner, reportedly “the first big lake tug.” Other well-known vessels from the yard of Goble and MacFarlane were John T. Mott, Leadville, Daniel Lyons, and the tug Charley Ferris. The US dredge Frontenac, built in 1891, was the last vessel built at the Goble and MacFarlane shipyard, making a total of 35. From that time until 1915, when the state took over the site, the area was used primarily as a dry dock. Maritime historian Richard Palmer points out that the Goble and MacFarlane dry dock was very important to Great Lakes maritime trade since it was the only one on the American side of Lake Ontario big enough to handle schooners.
George Goble was actively involved in the greater Oswego community. A deeply religious man, he was a member of the First Methodist Episcopal Church for over 50 years. He was a church trustee for 43 consecutive years, carrying out his duties with “integrity, faithful and efficient performance.”
He ardently supported the establishment of Oswego Hospital, serving as a member of the construction committee for the new facility. According to published reports, he did not miss an annual meeting of the board of directors for 25 years.
Goble took an interest in local politics, serving as a First Ward alderman from 1869-1874. He oversaw the construction of City Hall and liked to claim that it was “built on honor.” He later was a member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Works. He was a volunteer fireman in the days before the municipal fire department was established.
Oswegatchie Lodge No. 156 IOOF was established in Oswego on May 15, 1845, and counted among its early members was George Goble. He was an Odd Fellow until his death in 1906. He was a member of Konoshioni Encampment No. 48 IOOF, instituted on May 21, 1847. On Aug. 23, 1877, Goble was appointed district deputy grand master when John K. Pierce’s death created a vacancy. In 1880, he was president of the Odd Fellows’ Mutual Aid Association.
Equally important to Goble were his Masonic affiliations. He was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 on April 3, 1856. In January 1857, he left that lodge to become a charter member of Frontier City Lodge No. 422 and in 1892 was the sole remaining charter member. He served as lodge trustee for many years.
He was a member and officer of the Masonic Board of Relief and of the Masonic Life Association.
Goble was a member of Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons and in 1875 was elected most excellent high priest. He was also a member of Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, Knights Templar and was elected treasurer at its annual conclave in April 1877.
In addition to York Rite, Goble held memberships in Scottish Rite, including Consistory No 12. In January 1893, he was elected to receive “the greatly coveted honor in masonry, the 33rd degree.” At the same time he was elected grand engineer and architect. In 1898 he was elected grand treasurer.
George Goble and Susan Collins, a native of Oswego County, were married ca. 1844. They became the parents of seven children, six of whom lived to adulthood. The four sons all became involved with carpentry and shipbuilding. The eldest, George William, served in the U.S. Navy during the Civil War and was active with his father in Masonic circles. He was a member of Frontier City Lodge No. 422, Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 RAM, and Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, KT. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Lake Ontario Consistory No. 12. George William’s son, L. Tanner, was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 on March 7, 1907.
When George Goble died on Oct. 14, 1906, he followed his partner James Duncan MacFarlane by only 10 months. The local newspapers published numerous obituaries and Resolutions and all Masonic bodies were summoned to attend his funeral. The Resolutions of the Oswego Hospital Board of Directors alluded to his upright character: “Mr. Goble was a man who endeared himself to all who knew him because of those rugged qualities of heart and mind which command our admiration. He had no countenance for that which was not strictly honest and admired untiring industry, of which he, himself, was a marked example.”
George Goble is buried in Riverside Cemetery with Susan, who died on June 11, 1888, as well as other family members.
