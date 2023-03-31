George Goble

George Goble’s shipyard and dry dock provided generations of Oswego laborers and carpenters with steady employment while his sense of community was manifested in the many civic organizations to which he contributed both time and money for over 50 years.

 Photo courtesy of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum

During Oswego’s heyday as a leading port on Lake Ontario, George Goble’s name was preeminent among shipbuilders throughout the region.

Born in Kinsale, Cork, Ireland, on Aug. 1, 1819, George Goble was the son of George W. Goble and Catherine Lucas. He left Ireland as a teenager and immigrated to Canada where he worked in New Brunswick and Quebec as a ship’s carpenter. He allegedly arrived in the United States in 1837 and by 1850 he was living in Oswego and working in Sylvester Doolittle’s shipyard.

